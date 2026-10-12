Connecting global Vietnamese expertise to seek solutions for green agriculture

Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnamese-origin scientists in Canada are seeking practical avenues for cooperation to translate research findings into real-world applications, helping promote green and sustainable agriculture as Vietnam faces an urgent need to cut emissions, conserve resources and improve production efficiency.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Canada, Associate Professor Dang Duc Huy at Trent University's School of the Environment and Chemistry Department said advances in environmental chemistry, fertiliser technology and modern farming methods could offer solutions suited to Vietnam’s agricultural development needs.



However, the key lies not only in adopting advanced technologies but also in establishing long-term cooperation mechanisms to ensure that research findings reach businesses, cooperatives and farmers.



According to Huy, agriculture, the environment and climate change are closely interconnected through soil, water and air systems, as well as natural cycles. Sustainable agricultural development must therefore go beyond increasing productivity to consider resource-use efficiency, pollution reduction and ecosystem protection. This interconnection is particularly evident in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, a major agricultural production hub facing mounting pressure from environmental pollution, saltwater intrusion and climate change.



For years, Huy and his Vietnamese colleagues have conducted research into groundwater, environmental quality and environmental protection policies in the region.



One notable area of research is the development of low-emission nitrogen fertiliser technology. The technology has been tested in Canada, and its evaluation under actual farming conditions in Vietnam has been proposed.



The research team is also examining methane emissions from rice production and wetland ecosystems, including mangrove forests, potentially opening up opportunities to reduce emissions by harnessing natural processes.



Another area of work involves hydroponic technology and controlled-environment production systems, he said, adding that his team has proposed testing hydroponic systems suited to Vietnam, with a focus on water and nutrient-use efficiency, operating costs, food safety and market access.



He emphasised the need for Canadian and Vietnamese partners to jointly develop technologies, enabling domestic scientists and businesses to strengthen their research capabilities, master technologies and gradually participate in commercialisation.



Drawing on his experience in international cooperation, Huy said the value of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals lies not only in their individual expertise but also in their ability to connect Vietnam with international networks in science, technology and education.



With the Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW identifying overseas Vietnamese as a strategic national resource, he has advocated moving beyond individual contributions towards sustained, long-term cooperation programmes, particularly through academic diplomacy.



While government-level agreements establish frameworks for cooperation, universities and research institutes can translate them into practical outcomes through joint research projects, personnel training, student exchanges and business connections, he said.



Huy said the elevation of Vietnam–Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership will create further opportunities for cooperation in science, technology, the environment, agriculture and education.



To capitalise on these opportunities, he called for long-term programmes that enable research teams at home and abroad to jointly develop research topics, conduct trials, apply findings and train the next generation of scientists.



He noted that workshops and short visits, while valuable for building connections, could hardly replace sustained cooperation aimed at addressing practical challenges. The contributions of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals should therefore be assessed not only by the number of research publications they produce but also by their ability to develop solutions that meet the country's development needs.



According to Huy, the challenge is not simply how to encourage more Vietnamese scientists abroad to return home, but, more importantly, how to establish mechanisms that enable the knowledge, experience and networks of Vietnamese people worldwide to remain connected and contribute directly and consistently to Vietnam's development./.

VNA