Saigontel licensed to distribute satellite Internet, bolster connectivity for production

Ho Chi Minh (VNA) – The Saigon Telecommunication & Technologies Corporation (Saigontel) has been licensed to provide telecommunications services without network infrastructure and become an authorised distributor of Starlink in Vietnam, adding satellite connectivity to solutions serving businesses and industrial production.

According to Saigontel, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology issued Licence No. 11042/GP-SKHCN to the company on October 8, 2026, valid through December 31, 2030.

Under the licence, Saigontel can resell telecommunications services on public networks, including leased-line services for mobile base stations, Internet access via fixed satellite public telecommunications networks nationwide, and Internet access via mobile satellite public telecommunications networks for maritime connectivity. The services cover both domestic and international communications.

Earlier, Saigontel signed a cooperation agreement with Starlink Vietnam to distribute services within the licensed scope. Developed by SpaceX, Starlink uses a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to provide Internet connectivity in areas where terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure is difficult to deploy. It can also provide backup connections for systems requiring uninterrupted communications.

The service can support industrial parks, manufacturing, logistics, construction, energy and maritime transport, as well as factories, mobile base stations, vessels and offshore facilities. Depending on infrastructure conditions and operational requirements, satellite Internet can serve as either a primary or backup connection.

Saigontel is also participating in a pilot programme to eliminate mobile coverage black spots, in coordination with the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Starlink Vietnam and departments of science and technology in 13 provinces and cities. The programme plans to install 254 Starlink equipment sets to assess the technology’s applicability in areas with limited connectivity.

Saigontel Chairman Dang Thanh Tam said the partnership with Starlink aims to help businesses address connectivity infrastructure constraints while strengthening investor confidence in building, manufacturing and innovation in Vietnam.

The expansion into satellite telecommunications forms part of Saigontel’s strategy to develop integrated infrastructure spanning four pillars: physical infrastructure, digital infrastructure, energy and social infrastructure. The approach aims to support a sustainable industrial ecosystem, with satellite technology complementing existing connectivity solutions to meet the diverse operational needs of businesses and investors.

By 2030, Saigontel plans to study expanding its platform to include network management, monitoring and information security services, working with telecommunications operators, system integrators and management service providers. The initiative aims to develop integrated enterprise connectivity solutions in compliance with licensing and data protection regulations./.