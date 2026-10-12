Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Australia step up digital technology, AI cooperation

An Australian diplomat said Australian businesses are keen to engage in Vietnam’s digital development, particularly in semiconductors, AI and cybersecurity. They also hope to share expertise and support Vietnamese companies in technology and investment.

The signing of an MoU between the Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence and the Institute for Agricultural Research and Development at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
The signing of an MoU between the Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence and the Institute for Agricultural Research and Development at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Australia are stepping up cooperation in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), with a focus on practical projects, technology transfer, investment and workforce development.

A Vietnam–Australia forum on investment and development cooperation in digital technology and AI was held in Hanoi on October 12 by the Department of Digital Technology and AI (DDA) under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Vietnam-Australia Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA).

The forum followed a memorandum of understanding inked by the two sides on August 10, 2026, at the University of Technology Sydney, aiming to strengthen links between the two countries’ technology, investment and innovation ecosystems.

A highlight was the launch of V-bridge, a platform developed by the DDA, FPT Group and VASEA to connect businesses and organisations across the Vietnam–Australia technology ecosystem.

DDA Director Nguyen Khac Lich said the forum aimed to foster cooperation among regulators, research institutions, universities, businesses and investors, opening up opportunities in technology research, development, transfer, commercialisation and investment. AI, semiconductors and innovation were identified as key areas for future collaboration.

Renee Deschamps, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, said Australian businesses are keen to engage in Vietnam’s digital development, particularly in semiconductors, AI and cybersecurity. They also hope to share expertise and support Vietnamese companies in technology and investment.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh said Vietnam has a strong demand for technology applications, a skilled engineering workforce and businesses expanding internationally. Australia, meanwhile, is home to universities, research institutions and an innovation ecosystem that Vietnamese partners could tap into.

He called for cooperation to focus on practical projects with measurable results, linking research and product development with market needs and workforce training. AI projects should prioritise data quality, reliability and control, while semiconductor cooperation could cover chip design, design verification, pilot production support and testing.

vnanet_potal-ha-noi-dien-dan-hop-tac-dau-tu-phat-trien-cong-nghe-so-va-tri-tue-nhan-tao-viet-nam-australia-9081929.jpg
Officials the V-bridge connectivity platform (Photo: VNA)

Dinh also urged partners to establish clear operating arrangements for V-bridge, regularly update verified information on technological capabilities and market demand, and provide follow-up support on technical, commercial and investment issues.

The ministry will help connect resources, provide policy guidance and address obstacles within its remit, the deputy minister added.

Two panel discussions explored cooperation in AI, semiconductors and innovation, as well as investment opportunities, commercialisation and business expansion. Around 10 digital technology products from Vietnam’s Make in Vietnam programme and Australia were also showcased, enabling businesses to promote their solutions and connect with partners, experts and investors./.

VNA
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