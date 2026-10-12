Hanoi breaks ground on 299-hectare safari park

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi has broken ground on the 6.5 trillion VND (252 million USD) Ba Vi Safari Park, marking a major step towards developing a large-scale wildlife and nature tourism destination west of the capital.

Developed by Sun Group in Ba Vi commune, about 60km from central Hanoi, the 299-hectare project is among 14 new projects launched to mark the 72nd anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954–2026).

The park will be built entirely outside Ba Vi National Park, keeping it separate from the protected forest. Designed by US-based PGAV Destinations, it will combine wildlife conservation, environmental education, sightseeing and entertainment.

Its key features will include animal habitats modelled on natural ecosystems, veterinary and research facilities, educational exhibitions and recreational areas. Green spaces and water bodies will cover about 81.8% of the site, providing ecological corridors and suitable habitats for wildlife.

The park aims to attract around six million visitors annually once operational, creating new tourism offerings and boosting accommodation, dining, transport and retail services in the area.

The project is also expected to generate jobs, with an estimated 400–500 workers needed during construction and 700–1,000 employees once the park opens. The investor plans to prioritise local recruitment and vocational training while encouraging residents to provide tourism services and sell local agricultural products.

At a ceremony announcing projects launched or completed to mark the anniversary, Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman Vu Dai Thang said the park and other cultural, tourism and commercial projects would help unlock the capital’s potential and create new growth opportunities.

He called on investors to ensure adequate resources, meet construction milestones, maintain quality and safety, and avoid delays or unnecessary cost overruns. He also stressed the need to comply with planning regulations, protect the environment and cultural heritage, and balance the interests of the State, residents and investors.

Sun Group said it would prioritise green spaces, wildlife habitats and diverse visitor experiences while working with local communities to preserve cultural identity and promote sustainable tourism.

The Ba Vi Safari Park is expected to strengthen tourism in western Hanoi, expand local economic opportunities and support sustainable development, provided that construction and operations meet environmental and quality standards./.

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