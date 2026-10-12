Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2026 to return to Ho Chi Minh City

Hanoi (VNA) - The 11th Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE HCMC 2026) will run in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3-5, drawing about 380 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories.

The event aims to boost networking, product marketing, partner searches and market expansion for companies in hardware, hand tools and supporting industries.

Vinexad said the expo is expected to become a key industry trade platform where companies can show off manufacturing capabilities, reach potential customers and look for ways to plug more deeply into global and domestic supply chains.

Nearly 450 booths are expected, spanning four main product groups, including tools, hardware and construction accessories, fastening equipment, and occupational safety equipment. Thousands of products, devices and solutions for industrial production, construction, mechanical engineering, manufacturing and processing, repair and occupational safety will be on show to meet industry professionals’ varied needs.

Brands will come from major industrial manufacturing economies and territories, including Taiwan (China), Germany, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China), Japan and China. Regular exhibitors include Dinh Luc, Blueshark, Mr. Monkey, Viet-Screw, Cibon, Technomate, Zen Mark, Hans Industry, Kingstone, DSHI, Hatok, Anh Duong, Sungjin Nice, C&H Vina, Au Luc, QJT Vietnam, Yato Tools, Kymyo, ADE Tool, Weldcom and King Mount.

A business-matching session for supporting industries, run by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of the expo, is expected to draw importers, distributors, agents, retail chains and international buyer delegations.

The session will give companies more chances to showcase supply capabilities, find suitable partners and secure potential orders. Thematic seminars with industry associations and experts will update participants on market trends, policies and emerging requirements, helping them spot opportunities and better meet partners’ needs.

A visit to KIZUNA Industrial Park is meant to give participants first-hand insight into the supporting industry ecosystem, the investment environment and the conditions for setting up and running factories in Vietnam.

The expo will also offer hands-on product trials through a woodworking workshop held by Saigon 69 Wood Workshop. Visitors can try various tools and learn their practical uses, letting firms demonstrate product features and value while engaging more closely with consumer needs.

VHHE HCMC 2026 is to run concurrently with the 24th Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam Expo HCMC 2026), the Vietnam Elevator Expo 2026 and the Vietnam Home & Garden Expo 2026, an added draw for visitors.

The previous edition, held over three days, attracted nearly 16,770 trade visitors from more than 60 countries and territories./.

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