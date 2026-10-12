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Vietnam’s economic transformation opens up major cooperation opportunities with EU: PM

European companies were keen to increase investment and partnerships in green transition, supply chains, transport, strategic infrastructure, critical raw materials, science and technology, defence and security, and other areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and other ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states in Hanoi on October 12. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and other ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states in Hanoi on October 12. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s strong economic transformation is opening up significant opportunities for cooperation with the European Union (EU) and its member states, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on October 12.

At a meeting in Hanoi with Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and other ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states, PM Hung said Vietnam is resolutely implementing major policies to achieve its medium- and long-term development goals.

Vietnam is determined to achieve double-digit economic growth during 2026-2030 and pursue two centenary goals: becoming a developing country with modern industry by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045, he said.

The country is accelerating its growth model transformation, with new growth drivers based on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition. It is also working to improve the legal framework, particularly in energy, investment and business, to mobilise resources for national development.

Assessing Vietnam-EU ties, PM Hung said they have grown steadily deeper and more substantive since diplomatic relations were established 36 years ago.

Vietnam is the first Southeast Asian country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the EU. The bloc is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner, third-largest export market and fifth-largest import market, he noted.

Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with the EU and its member states and wants to effectively implement the new partnership framework, he added.

Against the backdrop of complex global and regional developments, PM Hung called on both sides to make better use of their respective strengths, coordinate more closely in addressing common challenges and pursue long-term mutual benefits.

He proposed increasing exchanges and contacts at all levels, strengthening coordination at multilateral forums and enhancing defence and security cooperation. He also called for collaboration in strategic and emerging areas, including science and technology, innovation, critical raw materials, strategic infrastructure, energy transition, digital transformation and green transition.

The PM highlighted opportunities for cooperation in new energy development, green hydrogen and ammonia production technologies, offshore wind power and energy infrastructure modernisation.

He also called for stronger cooperation in strategic transport infrastructure, particularly high-speed and urban railways, seaports and aviation, with the EU providing support in finance, technology and human resources training. The leader said European companies should be encouraged to invest in Vietnam.

PM Hung stressed the importance of expanding education and training cooperation, promoting academic exchanges and developing high-quality human resources through the Erasmus programme. He also urged the EU to facilitate the integration of Vietnamese communities in member states into their host societies, enabling them to serve as bridges between the sides.

He called on the diplomats to promote the effective implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), accelerate the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and further facilitate two-way trade and investment.

The PM also urged them to support the European Commission’s early removal of its illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” against Vietnam.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-tiep-dai-su-dai-bien-phai-doan-lien-minh-chau-au-tai-viet-nam-9081730.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) speaks with Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

He highly valued the EU’s recognition of Vietnam's efforts to improve its legal framework and strengthen cooperation on tax matters, as well as the EU’s decision to remove Vietnam from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

For issues on which the two sides hold different views, PM Hung called for continued dialogue and the use of existing bilateral mechanisms to ensure that differences do not affect their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Speaking on behalf of the EU diplomats, Guerrier said Vietnam-EU relations are increasingly substantive, trustworthy and dynamic, stressing that Vietnam plays a very important role amid current global uncertainties. Maintaining and strengthening stable, reliable ties with Vietnam is therefore particularly important to the EU, he said.

Guerrier said both sides have significant opportunities to expand cooperation. European companies were keen to increase investment and partnerships in green transition, supply chains, transport, strategic infrastructure, critical raw materials, science and technology, defence and security, and other areas of mutual interest.

The ambassador affirmed that the EU wishes to continue accompanying Vietnam in its new phase of development.

The two sides agreed to prepare thoroughly for upcoming high-level diplomatic engagements and accelerate the implementation of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through practical cooperation programmes and projects with a long-term vision, creating fresh momentum for deeper and more effective bilateral relations./.

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