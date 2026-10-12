Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, in Beijing on October 12, with both sides pledging to strengthen legislative cooperation, share professional experience and advance bilateral agreements.



The talks took place during NA President Man’s official visit to China. The two leaders also co-chaired the second meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC.



Welcoming NA President Man and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao congratulated the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), under the leadership of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, on the successful organisation of the fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, as well as Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and socialist construction.



He expressed confidence that the Vietnamese Party and State would successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and achieve further progress in the new era of development.



The leader affirmed that China attached great importance to relations with Vietnam and was ready to follow the high-level common perceptions, particularly the important orientations agreed upon by General Secretary and President Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping during the Vietnamese top leader’s visit to China in April 2026.



NA President Man congratulated China on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and its major development achievements, including the important contributions of the NPC.



He expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi as its core, China would achieve its goal of becoming a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful.



In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the two sides briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries and parties and the activities of their legislative bodies. They welcomed the positive and comprehensive development of Vietnam-China relations.



They reviewed progress in implementing the outcomes of the first meeting of the cooperation committee in August 2025, highlighting the role of the two legislatures in sharing experience in safeguarding national security, strengthening political trust, and promoting cooperation in economy, science-technology and innovation, strategic connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.



The two sides also discussed measures to further implement the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries.



To deepen bilateral ties, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and advance strategic trust, creating a firmer political foundation for cooperation. They called for more balanced and sustainable trade, high-quality investment, modern and coordinated railway connectivity, and stronger cooperation in science and technology.



They also stressed the need to strengthen local-level cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and education, culture and tourism collaboration, enhance coordination at multilateral forums, effectively manage the land border, and better control and resolve differences to maintain peace and stability at sea.



Regarding legislative cooperation, NA President Man proposed more exchanges and experience sharing in professional work and lawmaking. He called on the two sides to create favourable legal conditions for priority areas of bilateral cooperation, monitor the implementation of commitments and agreements, strengthen their role as representative bodies, and coordinate more closely at multilateral parliamentary forums.



NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao welcomed these proposals and said the NPC was ready to deepen friendly exchanges and practical cooperation with Vietnam’s NA. He called for greater sharing of experience in legislation and oversight, improved national governance and stronger contributions by legislative bodies to bilateral cooperation.



He also proposed closer strategic coordination in digital and green economies, artificial intelligence, smart border gates and cross-border economic zones. He suggested accelerating railway lines connecting the two countries and linking them to the China–Europe railway network. The leader welcomed more Vietnamese agricultural products entering the Chinese market and encouraged Vietnam to make effective use of trade fairs hosted by China.



He underscored the importance of public support for bilateral ties, calling for stronger cooperation in tourism, culture, media, healthcare and sports, particularly exchanges among young people. China welcomed more Vietnamese students to study there and sought closer coordination with Vietnam at regional and international forums on development, security, civilisation and global governance initiatives.



Following the talks, the two leaders co-chaired the second meeting of the cooperation committee.



Discussions focused on three themes: strategic development connectivity, science and technology, and social governance and strengthening the social foundation of bilateral relations.



Committee representatives from both legislatures shared legislative experience and held in-depth discussions on measures to enhance the role of the supreme legislative bodies in policymaking and lawmaking, institutional and planning connectivity, and the creation of a favourable legal framework for cooperation. They also discussed exercising supreme oversight to promote the implementation of cooperation agreements and commitments in key areas, including synchronised connectivity of strategic infrastructure and development spaces, science and technology development, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, smart urban governance, cultural and tourism cooperation, high-quality human resource training, and people-to-people exchanges.



Both leaders praised the committee’s role and agreed that the specialised committees of the two legislatures should work closely with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to implement high-level agreements and common perceptions in line with major orientations.



They called for concrete outcomes from the meeting to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance./.

VNA