Vietnamese Vice President’s visit opens new opportunities for bilateral ties: Georgian Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visit to Georgia by Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan from October 12 to 14 is historic for bilateral relations and offers an excellent opportunity to explore cooperation potential, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili has said.

Botchorishvili made the remarks in an interview with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent based in Eastern Europe at a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese Vice President at the airport on October 12.

She said the two countries have maintained diplomatic relations for a long time but have never exchanged high-level visits. The Deputy PM expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen ties between the two countries and create new opportunities for cooperation.

Georgia is planning to open an embassy in Vietnam, she said, describing the move as a clear sign of her country’s desire to build closer cooperation with Vietnam.

Botchorishvili noted that both countries have recorded strong economic growth and are making impressive progress in economic development. They also hold strategic positions whose importance has become increasingly evident.

She stressed the need to expand economic cooperation, particularly in logistics, transport and transit, and explore how Georgia could support Vietnam in these areas.

Tourism is another promising area for cooperation, as both Vietnam and Georgia are attractive destinations for international visitors. Botchorishvili expressed belief that the two sides could further promote collaboration in this field./.

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