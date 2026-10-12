Politics

Vietnam encourages greater US business participation in APEC Year 2027 activities

The US Chamber of Commerce stands ready to work with Vietnam and draw on its international business and expert networks to make practical contributions to the overall success of APEC Year 2027, said its Vice President John Goyer.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang meets John Goyer, Vice President for Southeast Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), in Hanoi on October 12. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang meets John Goyer, Vice President for Southeast Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), in Hanoi on October 12. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang met with John Goyer, Vice President for Southeast Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 12 to discuss Vietnam-US economic ties and preparations for APEC Year 2027.

At the meeting, Hang commended the USCC’s role and positive contributions to promoting bilateral economic, trade and investment ties in recent years. She affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and seeks to further develop the relationship in a substantive and effective manner, with stable, balanced and sustainable economic and trade cooperation.

Hang also shared positive developments in negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement between the two countries.

The Deputy FM welcomed Goyer’s return to Vietnam for the Vietnam-US Business Summit, co-organised by the USCC, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham).

She called on the USCC to continue serving as a bridge between the two business communities and encouraging US companies to expand investment, business operations and cooperation in Vietnam, particularly in science, technology and innovation.

On APEC cooperation, Hang highlighted Vietnam’s appreciation of the US’s important role as one of the founding members of the forum.

Regarding APEC Year 2027, she said Vietnam is actively coordinating with member economies, the business community and other stakeholders to ensure thorough preparations in terms of both content and infrastructure.

One of the key objectives of APEC Year 2027 is to strengthen connectivity, broaden participation and encourage meaningful contributions from the private sector, she said. Vietnam therefore hopes to see strong participation by US businesses in APEC Year 2027 activities, particularly the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, the APEC CEO Summit and sectoral ministerial meetings.

Goyer expressed his impression of Vietnam’s proactive and urgent preparations, particularly its early consultations with APEC members. He affirmed that the USCC stands ready to work with Vietnam and draw on its international business and expert networks to make practical contributions to the overall success of APEC Year 2027.

He also expressed confidence that the two countries would soon conclude negotiations on the reciprocal trade agreement, helping foster balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial Vietnam-US economic ties./.

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