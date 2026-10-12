Politics

NA Standing Committee reviews voters’ concerns, urges effective policy implementation

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed voters’ petitions and public concerns, the handling of complaints and denunciations, and preparations for the second session of the 16th NA at its seventh session on October 12.

Ha Thi Nga, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, presents a summary report on the opinions and recommendations of voters and the public submitted to the 2nd session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Thi Nga, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, presents a summary report on the opinions and recommendations of voters and the public submitted to the 2nd session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed voters’ petitions and public concerns, the handling of complaints and denunciations, and preparations for the second session of the 16th NA at its seventh session on October 12.

During the afternoon sitting, the committee reviewed a draft report summarising voters’ and people’s opinions and petitions for the upcoming second session of the 16th legislature. It also considered a report on the settlement of voters’ petitions submitted to the first session, the reception and handling of citizens’ complaints and denunciations, and the National Assembly's September report on people's aspirations.

Presenting the report on public opinion, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ha Thi Nga said voters and the public welcomed the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

They expected major and breakthrough policies adopted by the Party and State to be implemented synchronously and effectively, bringing tangible improvements to people’s lives.

Voters praised the 16th NA for its innovative, responsible and urgent approach, particularly at its first session, which elected and approved senior State leaders and consolidated the organisational structure. The first extraordinary session also decided on several urgent issues affecting people’s livelihoods. Voters called for these decisions to be implemented promptly to support citizens and businesses and promote socio-economic development.

The public also recognised the Government’s efforts to manage the macroeconomy, boost production, business activities and exports, attract investment, and develop infrastructure to achieve double-digit economic growth by year-end. The two-tier local administration model, online public services, electronic identification and gradual data integration were expected to improve public service delivery.

However, voters expressed concern over increasingly sophisticated online scams, including the use of artificial intelligence to impersonate others and appropriate assets. Other concerns included signs of misconduct and cheating in examinations, changes to university admission plans, local shortages of textbooks and violations in the healthcare sector.

Presenting the September report on people's aspirations, Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision Le Thi Nga said voters continued to trust the Party and State leadership and appreciated efforts by the NA and Government to improve the legal framework, resolve obstacles and drive socio-economic development. They called for policies and laws to be implemented consistently, openly and transparently, safeguarding people’s legitimate rights and interests.

The number of people submitting complaints, denunciations, petitions and feedback at central citizen reception offices and NA reception venues rose slightly, while the number of cases fell month-on-month. NA bodies and delegations received 196 visits concerning 172 cases, including nine group visits. They forwarded 47 petitions to competent agencies, provided written guidance on 20 cases, and explained legal procedures to citizens in 105 cases.

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh praised preparations for the reports and urged better-quality responses to voters’ petitions. Standing Vice Chairman Do Van Chien called on the Government to direct ministries, sectors and localities to address shortcomings, accelerate unresolved petitions and clearly assign responsibility and deadlines.

The committee also gave its third opinion on preparations for the second session and reviewed proposed amendments to six laws covering children, persons with disabilities, medical examination and treatment, pharmacy, older persons and health insurance./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #NA Standing Committee #voters' concerns #petitions #complaints and denunciations
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