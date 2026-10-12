Business

PM orders power plan overhaul to meet double-digit growth

Securing adequate power supply is an urgent priority and a prerequisite to successfully achieve socio-economic development goals 2026, a foundational year for accelerating progress, with breakthroughs to follow in 2027 and the goals for the full term to be delivered, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Securing adequate power supply is an urgent priority and a prerequisite to successfully achieve socio-economic development goals 2026, a foundational year for accelerating progress, with breakthroughs to follow in 2027 and the goals for the full term to be delivered, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on October 12 with ministries and agencies on electricity supply through 2030 and plans to revise the National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII), PM Hung asked them, particularly the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), to show strong determination and make necessary changes so the plan can meet power demand for double-digit economic growth and hi-tech projects, especially data centres.

Action must be stronger and more decisive, he said, stressing that the most important task is to set clear timelines and assign specific responsibilities to each entity involved.

He asked the MOIT to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies in working with state-owned groups and enterprises as well as localities to review the progress of each project. The review should flag projects that are behind schedule or unfeasible and need changes, as well as new projects to add or existing ones to replace.

A list of projects with specific timelines should then be drawn up, clearly defining the responsibilities of ministries, agencies, state-owned groups and enterprises, and localities, particularly in identifying investors and securing funding. Issues beyond their authority should be referred to the competent authorities.

Any adjustments must be feasible and allow projects to be completed and put into operation in line with regulations and quality requirements, he said.

The Government and the PM recently submitted for issuance special mechanisms and policies, while speeding up decentralisation and delegation of authority to localities to help deliver the revised PDP VIII.

To improve the institutional framework, the Government submitted the Electricity Law to the National Assembly, along with Resolution 253/2025/QH15 on mechanisms and policies for national energy development in 2026-2030, as well as mechanisms to clear obstacles to renewable energy projects./.

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#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #National Power Development Plan VIII #Electricity Law Vietnam
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