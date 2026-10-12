NA President meets Chinese Premier in Beijing

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Vietnam, China step up legislative cooperation, experience sharing
Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing on October 12, agreeing to strengthen legislative cooperation and advance bilateral agreements.
NA President meets Chinese friendship figures in Beijing
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures led by Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, in Beijing on October 12, as part of his official visit to China.
Ho Chi Minh City shifts focus to quality FDI
Ho Chi Minh City attracted more than 17.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing its annual target. As competition for global capital intensifies, the city is shifting its focus towards higher-value investment, improving infrastructure and the business environment, and strengthening its integration into global supply chains.
Vietnamese musical theatre production set to reach Korean audiences
From Ho Chi Minh City, the contemporary musical theatre production “Ao quan” is set to perform at two arts festivals in Daegu and Busan this October. Blending acting, music, video installation and livestream interaction, the production explores loss, emotional wounds and the need for understanding in contemporary life. The tour also strengthens theatre cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, while bringing Vietnamese creative work to wider international audiences.
Legislative leader arrives in Beijing, beginning official visit to China
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at noon on October 11 (local time), beginning an official visit to China, where he will co-chair the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China.
Digital platforms take Ha Tinh specialities to wider markets
More than 200 OCOP products are being promoted through digital platforms as the central province of Ha Tinh steps up efforts to expand markets for its agricultural and speciality products. By connecting producers with e-commerce platforms and organising Mega Live sessions from production areas, the province is bringing local products closer to consumers nationwide and opening up new sales opportunities.
Ho Chi Minh City advances shift to waste-to-energy treatment
More than 14,000 tonnes of household solid waste generated daily are putting pressure on Ho Chi Minh City’s collection and treatment system. At Da Phuoc Integrated Waste Management Facility, the city’s largest, a technology shift is under way to reduce landfilling and expand waste-to-energy treatment.
Argentine businesses eye market expansion in Vietnam
The Argentina Chamber of Commerce for Asia-Pacific recently held a seminar in Buenos Aires, providing information, facilitating business connections and discussing opportunities in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia.
Parliamentary cooperation helps deepen Vietnam-China ties
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to China from October 11–15 is expected to mark a new milestone and further deepen parliamentary diplomacy between the two sides.
PM’s Cambodia visit deepens neighbourly ties, broadens cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung took part in a series of key engagements on October 10 during his official visit to Cambodia. The visit helped further strengthen the two countries’ “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.”
Top leader attends military anniversary, inspects key Hanoi projects
General Secretary and President To Lam attended a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Capital Armed Forces, where he called for building a lean, strong, elite and modern force. He also inspected two key infrastructure projects in Hanoi, urging timely completion and smoother traffic flows.
Vietnam’s stock market enters new capital-attraction cycle
Vietnam’s stock market has officially enters FTSE Russell’s Secondary Emerging Market category. The upgrade not only changes Vietnam’s position on the international financial map, but also opens a new cycle of capital allocation. As foreign capital flows expand, expectations go beyond improved market liquidity to greater access to capital for businesses and the wider economy.
Technology boosts competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products
Investment in post-harvest technology is helping Vietnamese agricultural products reduce losses, extend shelf life and meet increasingly demanding export standards. From hot-water treatment and cold storage to logistics and processing, businesses are upgrading the supply chain to improve product quality and expand export markets.
Quang Ninh draws visitors from home and abroad
Quang Ninh welcomed around 18.8 million visitors in the first nine months of 2026, including 4.21 million international arrivals. The province aims to attract more than 23 million visitors this year, further strengthening its position as an attractive destination for domestic and international tourists.
Hung Yen: Project to modernise Bac Hung Hai irrigation system launched
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 9 attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a project to upgrade the Bac Hung Hai irrigation system, calling for coordinated efforts to turn the area into a green, clean, civilised and modern development space.
PMs pay tribute to late Vietnamese, Lao leaders in Vientiane
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on October 9 visited the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane and laid flowers in tribute to the countries’ revered leaders.
Unitel helps drive digital transformation in Laos
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group and Lao Asia Telecom, in Vientiane on October 9, during his official visit to Laos.
Vietnam, Laos deepen special friendship through stronger people-to-people ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction Laopaoxong Navongxay and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdala in Vientiane on October 8 afternoon during his official visit to Laos.
Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Lao National Assembly President
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had a meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on October 8, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.
Vietnam, Laos seek to deepen defence ties
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang met with his Lao counterpart General Khamlieng Outhakaysone in Vientiane on October 8.