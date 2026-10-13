Business

Bac Ninh’s CPI up 4.07% in nine months

The consumer price index (CPI) in Bac Ninh city rose 4.07% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, with housing and construction materials, education and transport recording the sharpest increases, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

A view at a CO.OPMART supermarket in Bac Ninh city (Photo: bacninh.gov.vn)
A view at a CO.OPMART supermarket in Bac Ninh city (Photo: bacninh.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The consumer price index (CPI) in Bac Ninh city rose 4.07% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, with housing and construction materials, education and transport recording the sharpest increases, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

In September alone, the city’s CPI rose 1.02% month-on-month, led by transport prices, which climbed 3.7%, and education costs, up 3.69%. Prices of housing and utilities, beverages and tobacco, food and catering services, and other goods and services increased by 0.35% to 1%.

In the first nine months, price movements varied across commodity and service groups. Housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials saw the largest year-on-year increase of 7.24%, followed by education (6.89%), transport (6.08%), dining-out services (5.49%) and food (4.74%).

Despite combined pressures from input costs and adjustments to the prices of some public services, the city’s goods and services market remained stable, with no localised goods shortages or price fluctuations reported.

As demand for goods and services is expected to rise sharply in the remaining months of 2026, driven by production and business needs as well as upcoming holidays and the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival 2027, the municipal People’s Committee has instructed relevant agencies to closely monitor market developments and proactively balance supply and demand for essential goods.

Market surveillance forces will step up inspections of price listings and strictly handle speculation, hoarding and commercial fraud to protect consumer rights./.

VNA
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