Bac Ninh promotes cashless transactions in digital environment

Bac Ninh (VNA) – With the digital economy accounting for a leading share of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) nationwide, the northern city of Bac Ninh is accelerating cashless payments in public services, online shopping and the marketing of products on digital platforms.



These efforts are helping translate the theme of the National Digital Transformation Day 2026, “From architecture, platforms, and data to tangible results and enhanced national governance efficiency,” into practical outcomes.



Encouraging electronic transactions



Digital transformation is gradually reshaping how people conduct transactions and access services across the city. The “Market 4.0 – Cashless Payments” model has been rolled out at most wholesale and retail markets.



In September, cashless payments accounted for 81% of total transaction value. More than 384,200 public digital signatures have also been issued, with users receiving guidance on how to use them. Meanwhile, online payments for public services involving fees and charges have reached 88.43%.



To support this transition, local authorities, departments and businesses have introduced practical measures to promote electronic transactions.



According to Nguyen Van Trieu, Deputy Director of VNPT Bac Ninh, the telecommunications provider has installed 1,295 4G base stations and operates 229 active 5G stations. Its fiber-optic network extends approximately 21,460 kilometres, providing connectivity across urban areas, industrial parks and rural communities.



As a result, 4G coverage reaches about 99% of residential areas across the city, while 5G coverage stands at around 92.12%. This infrastructure provides a critical foundation for expanding digital services and developing the digital economy, he said.



To strengthen residents’ digital skills, Bac Ninh organised 49 digital literacy and digital learning classes during the first nine months of 2026. The city also coordinated 53 digital skills training courses for commune-level officials, civil servants and public employees, as well as local residents. At administrative service centres, guidance on online payments is integrated into the processing of applications requiring fees and charges.



Nguyen The Thi, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said Bac Ninh benefits from well-developed banking infrastructure and intermediary payment gateways, a young workforce quick to adopt technology, and businesses increasingly aware that account-based cash flow management can improve operational efficiency.



However, small-scale traders and older people remain hesitant to embrace new technologies, partly because of concerns about information security. Persistent guidance and hands-on support are therefore essential to building public confidence, he noted.



Launching Digital Consumption Month



In response to Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Day 2026on October 10, Bac Ninh launched its Digital Consumption Month 2026, directing communes and wards to implement a series of practical initiatives.



These include encouraging public employees and residents to shop online, helping producers and businesses list their products on reputable e-commerce platforms, and working with businesses and credit institutions to offer promotions, reward points and service-fee discounts for new customers.

Traders at Nhon market in Kinh Bac ward display QR codes to enable customers to make cashless payments. Photo: Bac Ninh Newspaper.

The Department of Industry and Trade will work with local authorities and banks to encourage traditional market vendors and convenience stores to adopt QR-code and e-wallet payments. It will also provide guidance on secure transactions and introduce practical promotional offers and digital experiences at points of sale.



In parallel, the department will cooperate with e-commerce platforms and technology companies to help cooperatives establish online storefronts, conduct livestream sales, process payments, package goods and arrange deliveries.



Efforts will also focus on standardising product information, labels, traceability codes and packaging, while promoting cross-border e-commerce to help Bac Ninh’s traditional craft products and key local goods reach international markets. Authorities will strengthen inspections and crack down on counterfeit goods and online commercial fraud to protect consumers.



After the month, the “Market 4.0” and “Cashless Street” models will be maintained and expanded. The industry and trade sector will work with the State Bank of Vietnam’s Regional Branch 12 and commercial banks to ensure reliable payment infrastructure, provide digital skills training and improve traders’ ability to recognise sophisticated technology-enabled fraud.



These sustained efforts aim to establish cashless transactions as a lasting habit and create a solid foundation for the digital economy’s continued growth./.