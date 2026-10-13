Sci-Tech

AI - infrastructure for next-generation digital economy

By combining its established electronics manufacturing base with growing capabilities in semiconductor design, AI research, cloud computing and data centres, Vietnam can become a strategic link in the regional AI ecosystem.

VNPT is investing heavily in digital infrastructure through the development of 5G networks and data centers (IDCs) (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
VNPT is investing heavily in digital infrastructure through the development of 5G networks and data centers (IDCs) (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure accelerates worldwide, Vietnam has an opportunity to become a specialised and well-connected technology hub.

Vietnam steps up investment in AI infrastructure

Although AI operates in the digital realm, its foundations are entirely tangible. Advanced processing chips, memory, servers, storage equipment and networking infrastructure underpin every AI model and service, driving a new wave of investment across Asia.

While economies such as China, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Taiwan (China) continue to leverage their existing advantages, the trend towards supply chain diversification is opening up opportunities for countries with specialised capabilities and reliable links to global markets.

By combining its established electronics manufacturing base with growing capabilities in semiconductor design, AI research, cloud computing and data centres, Vietnam can become a strategic link in the regional AI ecosystem.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam has 41 operational Internet Data Centres (IDCs), alongside a number of hyperscale projects designed to support AI workloads that are under development.
Domestic companies are driving a strong wave of investment in data centres. FPT Corporation has launched a 200 million USD AI factory.

CMC Corporation is investing more than 250 million USD in a hyperscale IDC, while Viettel has broken ground on a data centre with a capacity of 140 MW and 10,000 racks.

Meanwhile, international technology groups are continuing to expand their research and development (R&D) operations in Vietnam. NVIDIA has announced its first AI R&D centre in the country, while Marvell has expanded its workforce of engineers to more than 500, making Vietnam its third-largest R&D hub worldwide. The team contributes to chip design for AI data centre infrastructure.

Although a fully integrated ecosystem has yet to emerge, these advances demonstrate Vietnam’s expanding role, from electronics manufacturing to computing infrastructure, semiconductor engineering, research and technology design.

This direction is further reinforced by the Government’s 2026 National AI Strategy, which identifies computing infrastructure, cloud computing, edge AI and AI data centres as important foundations for national development. The strategy also aims to place Vietnam among Southeast Asia’s three leading countries in AI research and development by 2030.

Logistics supply chains connect Vietnam’s specialised capabilities

Vietnam’s opportunity does not depend on participating in every stage of the value chain. By combining its electronics manufacturing base and semiconductor design capabilities with cross-border logistics networks, the country can become an important link in Asia’s AI ecosystem.

Ee-Hui Tan, Managing Director of FedEx Express Vietnam and Cambodia, said the success of the AI economy depended not only on where technologies were developed but also on the ability to transport them efficiently and reliably. Building an AI data centre requires a combination of large-scale infrastructure and advanced technologies. As the components move through complex global supply chains, reliable cross-border logistics services are essential throughout the data centre lifecycle, from construction and commissioning to maintenance and equipment returns.

Reliable transport networks, efficient customs clearance and end-to-end shipment tracking can help technology companies manage their supply chains more effectively while strengthening connections with regional and global markets.

According to experts, to advance further and establish a distinctive position in Asia’s AI economy, Vietnam needs to develop well-integrated capabilities spanning human resources, energy infrastructure, supplier capacity and regulatory frameworks. Rising demand for computing power will create further growth opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing, engineering, electronics production, testing and data infrastructure.

Countries that succeed in the next phase of AI and semiconductor growth will not necessarily be those that seek to participate in every stage of the value chain. Rather, they will be those that identify where they can create the greatest value, build capabilities to deliver consistently efficient performance and connect those strengths to the wider ecosystem./.

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