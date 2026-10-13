Nearly 149,700 new enterprises registered in first nine months of 2026

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Vietnam’s manufacturing sector maintains growth in September
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continued to grow in September, although rates of expansion in output and new orders eased from those seen in August, according to the Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report recently released by S&P Global.
Hanoi retains top spot in Provincial Innovation Index 2026
The top 10 localities nationwide, in order, are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Hue, Da Nang, Thai Nguyen, Tay Ninh and Hung Yen.
Vietnam accelerates science-tech breakthroughs
Following the consolidation of its Steering Committee, the Government has stepped up implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, completing over 66% of assigned tasks while focusing on removing bottlenecks in institutions, finance, investment and digital transformation.
Vietnam–Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese Government delegation are paying an official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from October 8–9.
Vietnam’s GDP estimated to grow 9.01%
Vietnam’s GDP is estimated to have grown by 9.01% year on year in the first nine months of 2026. Agriculture, forestry and fisheries are estimated to have expanded by 4.02%, industry and construction by 11.21%, and services by 8.69%, contributing 5.35%, 49.62% and 45.03% respectively to the overall increase in value added.
International arrivals to Vietnam up 14.5%
Vietnam's tourism sector maintained strong growth in the first nine months of 2026, welcoming 17.68 million international visitors, up 14.5% year on year. The growth was supported by a safe and secure environment, favourable visa policies, stronger tourism promotion, diverse tourism products, and Vietnam's appeal in terms of natural landscapes, culture, cuisine and competitive travel costs.
Vietnam - Panama traditional friendship
President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse are on an official visit to Vietnam from October 5-8 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam and his spouse. The visit comes shortly after the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.
Vietnam climbs to 43rd in Global Innovation Index
According to WIPO’s Global Innovation Index 2026, Vietnam ranks 43rd out of 139 countries and economies, up one place from 2025. Its innovation output ranking rose by two places, while two of its export indicators ranked first globally.
Vietnam honoured in multiple categories at 2026 World Travel Awards
Vietnam was once again honoured in two major categories: Asia’s Leading Destination 2026 and Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination 2026.
Youth lead nationwide volunteer campaign in summer 2026
More than 10.2 million youth union members and young people took part in volunteer activities nationwide during the 2026 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, contributing to tree planting, support for disadvantaged children, digital literacy, career guidance, environmental protection and other community initiatives.
Vietnam adopts action programme for ASEAN connectivity
Prime Minister Decision No. 1775/QD-TTg, issued on September 14, 2026, approves Vietnam’s action programme for implementing the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan for 2026–2030 and 2031–2035. The programme aligns with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and related strategic plans, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to a strong and prosperous ASEAN Community.
Vietnam climbs seven places in global tourism development index
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2026. Vietnam scored 4.15 points, ranking 52nd among 110 economies, up seven places from 2024 and 11 places from 2019.
Hanoi targets higher rural incomes by 2030
Hanoi aims to raise rural per capita income to at least 135 million VND (5,163 USD) a year by 2030, while expanding OCOP products, advancing new-style rural development and achieving full health insurance coverage among rural residents.
Hanoi hosts Int'l Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for first time
The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) is taking place in Hanoi from September 25 to October 5, 2026, with participants from 66 countries and territories. A total of 67 teams are competing, including 65 international teams and two Vietnamese teams.
World Cleanup Day 2026: From clean plates to clean cities
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the People's Committee of Hanoi, held a national launch ceremony on September 20 to respond to World Cleanup Day 2026 under the theme "From clean plates to clean cities".
Vietnam performs first successful implantation of CorHeart 6 cardiac support device
In September 2026, 108 Military Central Hospital successfully performed a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implantation using the new-generation CorHeart 6 device for a patient with severe heart failure. This marks the first successful CorHeart 6 implantation in Vietnam, representing another step forward in mechanical circulatory support and offering an additional treatment option for patients awaiting heart transplantation.
Great National Unity Festival to be held abroad for first time
The first-ever Great National Unity Festival among overseas Vietnamese communities will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic, later this year, according to Guidance No. 12/HD-MTTW-BTT, dated September 11, 2026, by the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
Vietnam - Canada Comprehensive Partnership
In September 2026, following his attendance at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the United States, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, pays a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour.
VNA wins second prize at OANA Best Article Competition 2026
A ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was held in Moscow, Russia, on September 21, 2026, as part of the OANA Media Forum. The forum also featured the presentation of the 2026 OANA Awards for outstanding journalistic products.
Vietnam makes active, proactive and responsible contributions to UN
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. His attendance reaffirms Vietnam’s high regard for the United Nations and reflects the country’s active, proactive and responsible contributions to the common efforts of the UN and the international community.