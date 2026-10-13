Measures taken to remove barriers to digital transformation for SMEs

Hanoi (VNA) – Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, technology has become a key driver of business competitiveness. However, for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the challenge lies not only in accessing technology but also in selecting suitable solutions, implementing them within limited resources and ensuring tangible results.



Building an ecosystem to support businesses



Experts say digital transformation is increasingly shaping businesses’ competitiveness and adaptability. However, SMEs continue to face significant challenges related to resources, skilled personnel, technological infrastructure and the ability to identify appropriate solutions.



In response, Ho Chi Minh City has introduced policies and programmes to provide practical support for SMEs, gradually building an ecosystem that helps businesses access policies, evaluate their digital readiness, implement solutions and scale up effective models.



The city has issued a plan to implement a digital transformation scheme for SMEs for the 2026-2030 period. With businesses at its centre and effectiveness as the key measure, the scheme aims to fully digitalise support procedures. Coordinated measures covering financial assistance, digital infrastructure development, workforce training and comprehensive digital transformation models are expected to strengthen SMEs’ competitiveness and adaptability.



Ly Minh Tuan, head of the digital economy and digital society division under the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said the city has identified three guiding principles.



First, effectiveness must be the benchmark, with intermediary steps minimised and scattered or merely formalistic investments avoided. Second, businesses must remain at the centre, while the State acts as an enabler, removes institutional bottlenecks and co-finances implementation. Third, the entire support process will be digitalised and operated fully online, from assessing the Digital Business Index (DBI) and receiving applications to appraisal and disbursement.



According to KPMG International’s Transforming the Enterprise report, 89% of organisations worldwide are undergoing digital transformation, yet only 26% of business leaders say AI has delivered tangible value for growth. This highlights that success depends not on the amount or variety of technology adopted, but on the value it creates for business operations.



For Vietnamese SMEs, digital transformation should address practical daily needs, including streamlining operations, reducing costs, connecting departmental data, improving customer experience and expanding markets.



Choosing the right approach



At present, agentic AI is emerging as a new development, moving beyond AI tools that support individual tasks towards AI agents capable of automating workflows, analysing data, supporting decisions and improving productivity. Under this model, people focus on creativity, customer understanding and flexible decision-making, while AI agents handle repetitive tasks, process data and provide real-time insights.



Ho Chi Minh City is also providing financial assistance to cover part of the costs of leasing or purchasing digital solutions, including accounting software and automation tools. Further support covers technology transfer, research and development (R&D), AI, specialised domestic training, consultancy, risk assessment and AI system safety testing.



The city is developing digital infrastructure for innovation and transformation, making open data available for business analysis, forecasting and operational optimisation. SMEs can receive financial support to access services and equipment at laboratories, testing and certification centres, innovation centres and high-performance computing facilities.



With these measures, Ho Chi Minh City is gradually establishing a clearer roadmap for SME digital transformation. The key question is no longer whether to transform digitally, but how to implement solutions effectively, in line with available resources and with tangible business benefits. Support from public authorities, consultants, experts and technology firms is helping SMEs turn digital transformation from an aspiration into practical improvements in production and business operations./.

VNA