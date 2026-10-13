Business

Reference exchange rate goes up on October 13

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,633 VND/USD on October 13. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,633 VND/USD on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,633 VND/USD on October 13, up 12 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increases compared with the October 12 trading session.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,110 VND/USD, both up 40 VND.

BIDV also raised their both rates by 50 VND to 25,740 VND (buying) and 26,120 VND (selling)./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #reference exchange rate #commercial banks #USD/VND exchange rate
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