Reference exchange rate goes up on October 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,633 VND/USD on October 13, up 12 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increases compared with the October 12 trading session.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,110 VND/USD, both up 40 VND.



BIDV also raised their both rates by 50 VND to 25,740 VND (buying) and 26,120 VND (selling)./.

VNA