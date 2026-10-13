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APEC 2026: Expanding financial ties between Vietnam, Hong Kong

With Vietnam’s economy growing rapidly and infrastructure development requiring substantial investment that domestic funding sources might not be sufficient to meet, raising capital in Hong Kong represents an important avenue.

Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Hong Kong’s Sunwah Group, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chairman of Vietnam’s VinaCapital Group (Photo: VNA)
Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Hong Kong’s Sunwah Group, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chairman of Vietnam’s VinaCapital Group (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Hong Kong’s Sunwah Group, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chairman of Vietnam’s VinaCapital Group, has highlighted the potential of fostering financial cooperation between the Special Administrative Region of China and Vietnam in an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting that Hong Kong will host on October 20-21.

Assessing Hong Kong’s role in supporting rapidly developing economies such as Vietnam, Choi said Hong Kong is a well-established international financial centre with extensive experience in corporate listings and fundraising.

Vietnam and Hong Kong can strengthen their financial links as more Vietnamese businesses prepared to raise capital and list in Hong Kong. With Vietnam’s economy growing rapidly and infrastructure development requiring substantial investment that domestic funding sources might not be sufficient to meet, raising capital in Hong Kong represents an important avenue.

Beyond infrastructure, Choi highlighted green energy, the green transition and the digital economy as three other areas with considerable cooperation potential. Hong Kong has leading expertise in issuing green and sustainability bonds to support the market. In addition to meeting businesses’ funding needs, Hong Kong could also assist Vietnam with institutional development, human resource training and risk management, particularly as the country builds its International Financial Centre (VIFC).

In his capacity as Chairman of Sunwah Group and VinaCapital Group, Choi said the two organisations have been actively promoting practical connections. Sunwah Kingsway, a Hong Kong-listed investment advisory firm, can help Vietnamese businesses navigate the listing process in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, VinaCapital, with more than 20 years of experience in Vietnam, is ready to provide a range of financial services and fundraising solutions.

Sunwah Group has also worked with Vietnam’s former Ministry of Planning and Investment to organise financial forums in Shanghai, connecting the business and financial communities in Shanghai and Hong Kong with Vietnam. It has also invited representatives involved in developing the VIFC to participate in exchange and training programmes at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

According to Choi, infrastructure development is a key priority for Vietnam, as inadequate infrastructure will hinder trade growth and investment attraction. Major projects, including the North-South railway, connections between high-speed railway lines along the Vietnam-China border, aviation and maritime transport, all require long-term investment.

Hong Kong offers an ideal international platform for Vietnam to mobilise capital through flexible channels, including attracting investors from Hong Kong, mainland China and other international markets, issuing government bonds and pursuing public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Hong Kong attracts global capital thanks to several leading positions worldwide. It currently ranks first globally in fundraising through initial public offerings (IPOs), has overtaken Switzerland to become the world’s largest asset management centre, and leads Asia in green bond issuance.

Commenting on the significance of the APEC events for the region, he said that beyond capital mobilisation, the APEC events also play an important role in institutional innovation and connectivity. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen-Guangzhou technology corridor has ranked first globally in innovation for two consecutive years, providing a strong foundation for advances in both financial and technological innovation.

Choi particularly emphasised the significance for Vietnam as China is hosting APEC in 2026, ahead of Vietnam will take over as host in 2027. Vietnamese officials’ participation in APEC meetings in Hong Kong and Shenzhen this year will provide valuable practical experience, helping Vietnam maintain policy continuity as it prepares for APEC Year 2027./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #Dr Jonathan Choi #Hong Kong #APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting #VIFC #financial cooperation Hong Kong Vietnam
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