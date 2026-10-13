Politics

Party delegation visits Peru, presents book by General Secretary and President To Lam

During the meetings, the delegation presented the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, contributing to introducing Vietnam’s perspectives, vision and strategic orientations for its new development phase.

The Communist Party of Vietnam delegation poses for a group photo with leaders of the Communist Party of Peru – Red Fatherland (Patria Roja). (Photo: Communist Party of Vietnam delegation)
The Communist Party of Vietnam delegation poses for a group photo with leaders of the Communist Party of Peru – Red Fatherland (Patria Roja). (Photo: Communist Party of Vietnam delegation)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, paid a working visit to Peru from October 9-12 to strengthen ties between the CPV and Peruvian political parties and socio-political organisations, thereby promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation held meetings with leaders of the Communist Party of Peru, the Communist Party of Peru – Red Fatherland (Patria Roja), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Confederation of Workers of Peru and representatives of Bitel, the Peruvian brand of Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

During the meetings, the delegation presented the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, contributing to introducing Vietnam’s perspectives, vision and strategic orientations for its new development phase.

At meetings with Domingo Cabrera Toro, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru, and Julio Mendoza García, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru - Red Fatherland, the two sides exchanged views on the situations of their respective parties and countries, their longstanding friendship and shared goals and ideals. They also shared experience in Party building, theoretical research, political and social activities, and promoting the role of mass organisations.

Peruvian political party and organisation leaders spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) under the CPV’s leadership. They also highlighted the importance of personnel training in strengthening a party’s leadership capacity, reputation and role in national development.

Both sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges, information and experience sharing, and expand exchanges among socio-political organisations, researchers and young people. They also discussed potential cooperation in personnel training, theoretical research and reviews of practical experience in Party building and national development.

Notably, they proposed promoting an initiative to establish a Vietnam Friendship House at the Communist Party of Peru, providing a venue to introduce Vietnam’s history, culture, people and achievements in its renewal process, and fostering mutual understanding and solidarity between the two parties and peoples.

The presentation of the book also provided an opportunity for deeper exchanges on development theory and practice. Its themes of putting people at the centre of development, linking economic growth with social progress and equity, promoting internal strengths and enhancing the Party’s leadership capacity can be further discussed by the parties.

During the meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest, highlighting the role of diplomatic channels in strengthening political trust and advancing substantive, effective ties.

At the meeting with representatives from the General Confederation of Workers of Peru, they exchanged views on labour movements, trade union activities and workers’ concerns, sharing experience in protecting workers’ legitimate rights and interests and promoting trade unions’ role in socio-economic development.

Speaking at the meetings, Lam affirmed that the CPV attaches importance to strengthening ties with Peruvian political parties and socio-political organisations on the basis of respect for each side’s independence, sovereignty and political orientation, and in the interests of both peoples.

He shared Vietnam’s development achievements and orientations, as well as its experience in Party building and national development, stressing the role of personnel training, theoretical research and practical reviews in improving leadership and governance capacity to meet new development requirements.

As part of the visit, the delegation also examined Bitel’s investment and business operations in Peru and discussed the role of Vietnamese enterprises in telecommunications infrastructure development, digital transformation and connectivity, contributing to expanded economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Peru./.

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