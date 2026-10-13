Vietnamese community serves as important bridge in Vietnam-India ties

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in India plays an important role in strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation, promoting Vietnam’s image and connecting businesses and people of the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh has said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in India, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy on October 12.

​The event was part of activities to implement the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on promoting the strength of great national solidarity and implementing the Party and State policies on overseas Vietnamese, an inseparable part of the nation.

Manh stated that the Party and State attach importance to overseas Vietnamese and encourage them to contribute to their homeland through diverse channels, including remittances and cooperation in economic affairs, science and technology, culture, education and tourism.

Regular dialogue, understanding the community’s situation and promptly addressing its difficulties remain key priorities for the embassy, Manh said, affirming that the embassy stands ready to support Vietnamese nationals in their lives, study and work in India.

He said the Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is growing stronger, with high-level exchanges reinforcing political trust and promoting cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges. The Vietnamese community also helps promote Vietnam’s image and strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, he added.

Nguyen Huynh Khanh Linh, President of the Vietnamese Association in India, said more Vietnamese businesses are exploring investment and business opportunities there. Despite living far apart, community members strive to preserve traditional values, cultural identity and the Vietnamese language among young people. She affirmed that the association would continue supporting Vietnamese businesses in seeking opportunities in India.

Venerable Thich Hanh Chanh, head of the representative board of Vietnamese Buddhist monks and nuns in India, said the community has promoted Buddhist exchanges through lectures at Indian schools and institutes. It also plans to expand support for Vietnamese pilgrims, around 5,000 of whom visit India each year.

Manh praised the community’s solidarity and mutual support, calling on its members to preserve national cultural identity, maintain ties with the homeland and continue serving as a bridge for stronger Vietnam-India relations./.