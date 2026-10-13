Chinese media give extensive coverage to Vietnamese NA President’s visit

Beijing (VNA) – Chinese media have given extensive coverage to the official visit to China by President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, highlighting his talks and meetings with Chinese leaders and other activities during the trip, as well as the increasingly close bilateral ties and more substantive cooperation.



Xinhua News Agency, China Central Television (CCTV) and other Chinese media outlets, including People’s Daily and Guangming Online, on October 12 reported on Premier Li Qiang’s meeting with NA President Man at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Premier Li stressed that, in recent years, under the strategic guidance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future has continued to deepen and deliver substantive results.



Describing the two countries as “both comrades and brothers”, he affirmed that China stands ready to work with Vietnam to uphold their traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, expand win-win cooperation, bring greater benefits to their people, and contribute to regional and global stability and prosperity.



The Premier also expressed China’s willingness to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Vietnam and make better use of mechanisms such as the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. The two sides will continue to improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in such areas as connectivity, artificial intelligence, clean energy and the digital economy.



Reporting on the talks between NA President Man and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, on October 12, People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the CPC Central Committee, quoted Zhao as saying that the two sides should consolidate mutual trust, maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges, enhance strategic communication and firmly support each other.



The Chinese leader said that the NPC stands ready to work with the Vietnamese NA to implement the important common understandings reached by the high-level leaders of the two Parties and countries, further strengthen legislative cooperation in line with their respective functions and responsibilities, and better serve the overall development of China-Vietnam relations.



CCTV and People’s Daily report on talks between Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, and President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man. (Photo published by VNA)

Earlier, Xinhua reported that Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told the top Vietnamese legislator during their meeting on the afternoon of October 11 that the CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam and contribute to the modernisation efforts of both countries.



On October 12, the WeChat account of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries reported on NA President Man’s meeting with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures led by the association’s President Yang Wanming.



Yang described China and Vietnam as companions in the socialist cause and good partners on the path of reform. He said the special friendship between the two countries, nurtured by generations of their leaders and characterised by the close bond of “comrades and brothers”, remains a valuable asset of their people.



Chinese media and scholars have expressed expectations that Tran Thanh Man’s first visit to China as Vietnam’s NA leader will help deepen and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two legislatures in particular, and bilateral relations as a whole./.