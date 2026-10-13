Cambodia optimistic about economic prospects

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia remains optimistic about the sustainability and stability of its economy, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Chea Serey told Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the US Department of the Treasury Robert Kaproth during a recent bilateral meeting.

According to the local media, Chea Serey said the Cambodian economy continues to be supported by export growth, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and ample foreign exchange reserves. Its foreign reserves remain at a sufficiently high level to safeguard macroeconomic stability.

The NBC will continue to closely monitor movements in financial markets and work closely with relevant agencies to improve the regulatory framework, particularly for virtual assets.

For his part, the US Treasury official praised the NBC’s proactive approach to virtual asset regulation and agreed to continue discussions on technical cooperation in the financial sector.

Earlier, on October 8, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen announced that Cambodia’s national treasury currently held at least 2.5 billion USD in reserves. In the first nine months of 2026, its state budget revenue exceeded 5 billion USD, averaging 500-600 million USD per month, enough to cover the public sector payroll of about 230 million USD per month./.

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