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Philippines looks to Singapore to advance ASEAN digital economy pact

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expects Singapore to take the lead in implementing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) when it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expects Singapore to take the lead in implementing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) when it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, with artificial intelligence (AI) a key priority.

Speaking to media during his working visit to Singapore from October 7-11, Marcos said DEFA, expected to be formally signed by ASEAN in November under the Philippines’ chairmanship, would lay the foundation for closer digital integration across Southeast Asia.

He stressed the need to turn the agreement from a roadmap into practical cooperation. Singapore, a regional leader in digitalisation and AI, was well placed to drive implementation, he said.

DEFA aims to establish common rules for digital trade, cross-border data flows, electronic payments and other areas of the digital economy, helping businesses expand markets and strengthening regional connectivity.

Marcos called on Singapore to use its position as a regional financial and commercial hub to boost trade within ASEAN. Intra-regional trade accounts for about 24% of the bloc’s total trade, leaving considerable room for growth. Stronger economic integration is increasingly important amid global conflicts, shifts in US trade policy and supply chain disruptions, he said.

Beyond regional cooperation, Marcos hopes to expand bilateral ties with Singapore in emerging sectors such as AI, healthcare and digital infrastructure. Singapore is the Philippines’ second-largest foreign investor, after the Republic of Korea./.

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