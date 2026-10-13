India, ASEAN step up talks to upgrade trade in goods agreement

New Delhi (VNA) – India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold the next round of talks on reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in India in January 2027, as both sides seek to resolve outstanding issues and accelerate negotiations to modernise the trade pact.

According to a statement released by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 9, the decision followed the 15th meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee, held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 6 to 9. The meeting reviewed progress in negotiations and discussed ways to advance the agreement’s review to better reflect changes in regional and global trade.

It was co-chaired by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Additional Secretary in India’s Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary-General (Trade) at Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry. Delegates from ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, attended the meeting.

Three of the eight sub-committees under the joint committee also held meetings in a hybrid format alongside the main session. They covered legal and institutional issues, national treatment and market access, and rules of origin. These areas are important to modernising the agreement, improving market access and facilitating trade between the two sides.

The joint committee directed all sub-committees to speed up work on outstanding chapters under the AITIGA review, set firm deadlines and strengthen coordination to ensure measurable progress.

India and ASEAN reaffirmed their commitment to resolving outstanding policy issues and developing a balanced, forward-looking agreement that benefits both sides and strengthens trade ties, according to the statement.

The next Joint Committee meeting, scheduled for January 2027 in India, will review the sub-committees’ progress and provide further guidance to help conclude negotiations in a timely manner.

India and ASEAN signed AITIGA in 2009 to promote trade liberalisation and expand economic ties. However, changes in trade patterns, supply chains and the global economic environment have created a need to update the agreement to reflect current conditions.

ASEAN is one of India’s major trading partners, accounting for around 11% of the country’s total international trade.

Upgrading AITIGA is expected to improve market access, address trade barriers and strengthen economic integration. It could also help diversify supply chains and unlock further cooperation between India and Southeast Asian economies./.

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