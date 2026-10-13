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Malaysia backs Egypt’s bid to boost cooperation with ASEAN

Malaysia also looked forward to Egypt's support for ASEAN in exploring cooperation with the African Union (AU), as the regional grouping continued to expand its relations with other regions to strengthen resilience.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has expressed support for Egypt's proposal to formalise its engagement with ASEAN by pursuing Sectoral Dialogue Partner status, according to a joint statement issued in conjunction with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's state visit to Malaysia.

The Bernama newswire reported that Malaysia welcomed Egypt's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in 2016 and believed closer engagement would further strengthen Egypt's relations with all ASEAN member states.

Malaysia also looked forward to Egypt's support for ASEAN in exploring cooperation with the African Union (AU), as the regional grouping continued to expand its relations with other regions to strengthen resilience.

The two countries also expressed their commitment to working together to achieve peace and stability in the Gulf region and West Asia, including the Strait of Hormuz.

On BRICS, Malaysia expressed its aspiration to become a member and it hopes to work closely with Egypt and other member states towards that goal, while advancing the Global South agenda./.

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