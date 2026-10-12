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ASEAN Bazaar 2026 highlights cultural diversity in New Delhi

Philippine Ambassador to India Josel Ignacio said the bazaar introduced ASEAN countries’ cultures and cuisine to Indian and international visitors, noting that culture and food form an effective way to bring people closer together.

An Indian family pose for a photo with traditional Vietnamese masks at the ASEAN Bazaar 2026 in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)
An Indian family pose for a photo with traditional Vietnamese masks at the ASEAN Bazaar 2026 in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The ASEAN Bazaar 2026 has showcased the diverse cultures, cuisine and handicrafts of ASEAN member states and host India, fostering friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the bloc and the South Asian nation.

Held in New Delhi on October 10, the event was organised by the Philippine Embassy, Chair of the ASEAN Committee in India in 2026.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Philippine Ambassador to India Josel Ignacio said the bazaar introduced ASEAN countries’ cultures and cuisine to Indian and international visitors, noting that culture and food form an effective way to bring people closer together.

Vietnam’s booth featured products from different regions, carefully chosen and arranged by embassy staff and their families to showcase Vietnamese culture, adding a distinctive touch to the shared ASEAN–India cultural landscape.

India also showcased handicrafts deeply imbued with the South Asian identity, marking its first participation with a booth at an ASEAN bazaar.

Food was another major attraction, with visitors sampling Thai, Lao, Indonesian and Vietnamese dishes.

French visitors Jean Marie and Olga Marie, who had previously travelled to Vietnam, said they particularly enjoyed Vietnamese cuisine and visited the country’s food stall first.

The most spectacular and eagerly anticipated highlight of the fair was traditional musicical and dancing performances.

The ASEAN Bazaar 2026 stage became a showcase of talent where representatives of participating countries presented the finest elements of their traditional performing arts. The graceful dances and traditional folk melodies of ASEAN countries drew rounds of applause, while India’s energetic performances enlivened the stage and captivated the audience.

Tran Minh Nguyet, spouse of the Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi, said the event offered an opportunity to promote cultural, culinary people-to-people exchanges while enhancing solidarity among ASEAN nations, as well as between ASEAN and India./.

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