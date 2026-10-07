Philippines, Singapore coordinate to strengthen ASEAN centrality

Singapore (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began a five-day working visit to Singapore on October 7 to strengthen bilateral cooperation, attract investment and enhance coordination ahead of Singapore’s assumption of the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

This is Marcos’ fifth visit to Singapore as President. In addition to traditional cooperation areas such as trade and defence, the two countries are expanding ties into digital technology, the green economy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and healthcare.

The Philippines values Singapore’s role in promoting economic integration, maritime cooperation and ASEAN centrality.

The visit comes ahead of the handover of the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines, the bloc’s current chair, to Singapore in 2027. It provides an opportunity for Manila and Singapore to deepen coordination and align priorities to help ASEAN maintain unity and respond more effectively to emerging regional developments.

The Philippines regards Singapore as an important partner in promoting economic integration, maritime cooperation and responses to transnational threats. It also values Singapore’s consistent support for ASEAN centrality, international law and the settlement of differences through peaceful dialogue.

During the visit, Marcos will attend the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference to promote the Philippines’ investment environment and engage with global business and thought leaders. He will also visit the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute to learn about the country’s expertise in nuclear technology and safety.

At the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Marcos will also attend a dinner on the sidelines of the 2026 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, providing an opportunity for informal engagements with government leaders, business executives and investors.

Singapore is an important economic partner of the Philippines, with two-way trade reaching 9.27 billion USD in 2025. Singapore was also the Philippines’ second-largest source of remittances, at about 2.1 billion USD, with around 220,000 Filipinos living and working there./.

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