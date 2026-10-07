World

ASEAN

Philippines, Singapore coordinate to strengthen ASEAN centrality

Singapore is an important economic partner of the Philippines, with two-way trade reaching 9.27 billion USD in 2025. Singapore was also the Philippines’ second-largest source of remittances, at about 2.1 billion USD.

Singapore (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began a five-day working visit to Singapore on October 7 to strengthen bilateral cooperation, attract investment and enhance coordination ahead of Singapore’s assumption of the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

This is Marcos’ fifth visit to Singapore as President. In addition to traditional cooperation areas such as trade and defence, the two countries are expanding ties into digital technology, the green economy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and healthcare.

The Philippines values Singapore’s role in promoting economic integration, maritime cooperation and ASEAN centrality.

The visit comes ahead of the handover of the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines, the bloc’s current chair, to Singapore in 2027. It provides an opportunity for Manila and Singapore to deepen coordination and align priorities to help ASEAN maintain unity and respond more effectively to emerging regional developments.

The Philippines regards Singapore as an important partner in promoting economic integration, maritime cooperation and responses to transnational threats. It also values Singapore’s consistent support for ASEAN centrality, international law and the settlement of differences through peaceful dialogue.

During the visit, Marcos will attend the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference to promote the Philippines’ investment environment and engage with global business and thought leaders. He will also visit the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute to learn about the country’s expertise in nuclear technology and safety.

At the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Marcos will also attend a dinner on the sidelines of the 2026 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, providing an opportunity for informal engagements with government leaders, business executives and investors.

Singapore is an important economic partner of the Philippines, with two-way trade reaching 9.27 billion USD in 2025. Singapore was also the Philippines’ second-largest source of remittances, at about 2.1 billion USD, with around 220,000 Filipinos living and working there./.

VNA
#ASEAN #Philippines #Singapore #Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Philippines Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

Philippines faces drought risk nationwide

Philippines faces drought risk nationwide

In its October 2026 to March 2027 outlook, the state science agency indicated that drought could begin as early as October in some areas and persist until the last week of March 2027.

Singapore proposes boosting the ASEAN power grid. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Singapore outlines priorities for 2027 ASEAN Chairmanship

Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the recent launch of the Southeast Asia Climate Outlook Survey 2026 that ASEAN should focus on building up its regional power grid, boosting climate finance and increasing its resilience against climate change impacts.

The meeting between Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Lim Tuang Lee, Assistant Managing Director of the Capital Markets Group under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: SSC)

Vietnam, Singapore step up capital market connectivity

A Vietnamese official suggested exchanges, businesses and intermediaries from the two countries strengthen connections and gradually establish an ecosystem supporting the issuance and listing of depositary receipt (DR) products.

See more

At the launch of the ASEAN+3 Financial Stability Report 2026 and the ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO) October Update. (Photo: amro-asia.org)

ASEAN+3 forecast to maintain 4.1% growth

Most economies in the region continue to have sound external positions and adequate foreign exchange reserves. The banking system remains well-capitalised, liquid and profitable, while corporate and household debt-to-GDP ratios have generally declined. Public debt-to-GDP ratios have also broadly stabilised.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the general debate of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on October 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, ASEAN highlight inclusive social development at UN

ASEAN will continue to work closely with the UN under the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030, helping translate commitments to social development into concrete and sustainable outcomes and bring tangible improvements to people's lives, particularly those of vulnerable groups, Ambassador Do Hung Viet affirmed.

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup said on October 6 as host of the 28th Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) Meeting in 2027, Malaysia would use its chairmanship to translate the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) into concrete action by enhancing data sharing, improving law enforcement and cross-border cooperation.

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives takes place in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN steps up cooperation in fight against criminal fugitives

Participants discussed and agreed on strategic solutions to improve cooperation through ASEAN’s multilateral and bilateral mechanisms. They adopted the conference's joint statement and agreed on a draft joint action plan to strengthen cooperation in combating criminal fugitives.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: cand.vn)

Vietnam hosts ASEAN conference on combating fugitive criminals

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said amid deepening globalisation and international integration, transnational crime in general and crimes committed by wanted persons in particular have become increasingly complex, posing major challenges to law enforcement agencies in the region and around the world.

Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN boosts media cooperation in digital era

The meeting, held in the Lao capital of Vientiane from September 28-29, brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen regional cooperation in information and media.

Workers make clothes for export at Nha Be- Hau Giang Garment JSC in Vi Thanh ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sustaining exceptional growth: economist

Vietnam is the resilience story. Its projected growth moderates slightly from its exceptional post-2016 pace, but remains around 5% — a rate that would be remarkable for most advanced economies.

Timor-Leste prepares legal instruments for ASEAN integration

Timor-Leste prepares legal instruments for ASEAN integration

Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs Milena Rangel said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste is coordinating with other ministries and agencies to develop and finalise necessary legal instruments for integration, with nearly 50 targeted for completion in 2026 - 2027.

ASEAN, Hong Kong revise investment pact to strengthen protection

ASEAN, Hong Kong revise investment pact to strengthen protection

The protocol provides for fair treatment of businesses, free movement of investment capital and profits, and compensation for losses caused by war, conflict or other circumstances. It is expected to strengthen legal protection, improve the investment environment and encourage greater investment flows.

A view of the opening ceremony of Exercise Trident Resolve 2026 in Indonesia on September 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins ADMM+ multinational exercise in Indonesia

At Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, the Vietnamese delegation shared experience from overseas search and rescue operations, while learning from ASEAN member states and partner countries to further enhance its capacity to conduct such operations when required.

AI exhibition areas at CAEXPO 2026 attract the attention of both businesses and visitors. (Photo: VNA)

CAEXPO highlights China–ASEAN AI cooperation

Wang Jicai, Secretary General of the CAEXPO Secretariat, said exhibition space for AI increased 60% from the previous edition, while the number of participating companies rose 48% year on year to 296.

Heads of delegations from the 11 ASEAN countries and China participate in the launch of the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste co-hosts China–ASEAN Expo

This is the first time Timor-Leste has participated in CAEXPO as ASEAN’s 11th member and also the first time it has served as a co-organiser of the event.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh attends the 2026 China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence in Nanning, China, on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build safe AI future with China, ASEAN

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said a safe AI future must be built on each country's governance capacity and trust among partners. Vietnam, therefore, wishes to work with China and ASEAN member states to contribute to such a future for the benefit of the people and the prosperity of the region.