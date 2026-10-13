Politics

Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on measures to deepen bilateral defence ties and advance strategic connectivity between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on measures to deepen bilateral defence ties and advance strategic connectivity between the two countries.

The talks took place during Outhakaysone’s official visit to Vietnam from October 12-15, in line with the 2026 cooperation plan between the two defence ministries.

Giang said that following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), senior leaders of the two Parties and States had held visits and meetings to set directions for bilateral cooperation. These exchanges reaffirmed the special Vietnam-Laos relationship and promoted cooperation in defence and security, trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity, education-training, and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

This reflected the strong political trust between the two countries and their leaders’ determination to make bilateral cooperation closer, more substantive and effective, contributing to the realisation of strategic cohesion in bilateral relations.

The two countries’ leaders have affirmed that their defence ministries and armies should continue to play a pioneering role in advancing the vision for Vietnam-Laos relations in the new context, Giang noted.

Bilateral defence cooperation has achieved significant results and continued to serve as a key pillar of relations between the two countries, he said, adding the two sides have effectively implemented the 2026 cooperation plan, with progress in communications, coordination in border management and protection, and personnel training.

Important defence diplomacy activities have also been held, including the sixth Vietnam-Laos Defence Policy Dialogue, the third Vietnam-Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange and exchanges between young officers of the two armies.

These activities, which placed people at their centre, have helped promote the longstanding solidarity and close ties between the two countries among their populations, Giang said.

Outhakaysone expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation across various fields.

vnanet_potal-bo-truong-quoc-phong-lao-tham-chinh-thuc-viet-nam-9083915.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang holds talks with his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

He said his official visit, together with participation in the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam and the 2026 joint civil defence exercise among the countries' armies, offered an opportunity to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, as well as between their defence ministries. The ministers agreed to direct their agencies and units to proactively implement agreed cooperation contents, with priority given to exchanges at all levels, particularly high-level delegations, and the effective operation of consultation and dialogue mechanisms.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in Party and political work, helping build the armies, which are politically, ideologically and organisationally strong and remain loyal to their respective Parties, States and peoples.

Other priorities include border management and protection; the search for, collection and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime; and defence industry cooperation.

The two sides will also increase consultation and mutual support at multilateral forums and promote cooperation among the militaries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Both ministers underscored the strategic, long-term importance of human resources development, describing it as a central task in consolidating the foundation of the special relationship between the two countries and their armies.

At the end of the talks, Giang and Outhakaysone signed the Vietnam-Laos defence cooperation plan for 2027./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam_Laos #national defence #CPV
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