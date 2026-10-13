☀️ Morning digest on October 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The Vietnamese Party and State value entrepreneurs’ dedication, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and offer all possible support to them to realise their potential and achieve legitimate prosperity, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



Meeting with representatives of outstanding companies in Hanoi on October 12 ahead of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13), General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam aims to become a modern-industry, upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a developed, high-income one by 2045. These goals must be translated into concrete schemes, projects, products and capabilities. Read full story



- Vietnam’s strong economic transformation is opening up significant opportunities for cooperation with the European Union (EU) and its member states, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on October 12.



At a meeting in Hanoi with Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and other ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of EU member states, PM Hung said Vietnam is resolutely implementing major policies to achieve its medium- and long-term development goals. Read full story

PM Le Minh Hung and officials check Hung Yen master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 12 asked the northern province of Hung Yen to tap its geo-economic position and regional links to become a modern industrial and services hub, with a civilised urban core, a strong marine economy and green, sustainable growth.



PM Hung made the request in the province where its People’s Committee announced his decisions to establish the Hung Yen Hi-Tech Park, recognise Hung Yen as a tier-1 administrative unit and adjust its master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Premier of the State Council of China in Beijing on October 12.



NA President Man relayed greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other key Vietnamese leaders to CPC General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li and other Chinese leaders. On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and NA, he congratulated China on its 77th founding anniversary (October 1) as well as on its strong theoretical and practical advances and major socio-economic achievements. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang met with John Goyer, Vice President for Southeast Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 12 to discuss Vietnam-US economic ties and preparations for APEC Year 2027.



At the meeting, Hang commended the USCC’s role and positive contributions to promoting bilateral economic, trade and investment ties in recent years. She affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and seeks to further develop the relationship in a substantive and effective manner, with stable, balanced and sustainable economic and trade cooperation. Read full story



- Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, in Beijing on October 12, with both sides pledging to strengthen legislative cooperation, share professional experience and advance bilateral agreements.



The talks took place during NA President Man’s official visit to China. The two leaders also co-chaired the second meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC. Read full story



- Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang met with General Arkady Aleksandrovich Gostev, Director of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, in Hanoi on October 12 to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in criminal sentence enforcement.



Quang affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to consolidating and promoting its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. Vietnam seeks to develop reliable, substantive and effective cooperation in security and law enforcement, based on stronger political trust and closer coordination./. Read full story