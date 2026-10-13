Business

Hanoi hosts three int'l exhibitions to boost industrial supply chains

Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, ProPak Hanoi 2026, MTA Hanoi 2026 and SemiTronics Vietnam 2026 run concurrently at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh commune from October 13-15 under the theme “One destination – Three exhibitions”.

Delegates cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibitions on October 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibitions on October 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Three international exhibitions opened in Hanoi on October 13, showcasing technologies and investment opportunities across manufacturing, precision engineering, electronics, semiconductors, and processing and packaging.

Organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, ProPak Hanoi 2026, MTA Hanoi 2026 and SemiTronics Vietnam 2026 run concurrently at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh commune from October 13-15 under the theme “One destination – Three exhibitions”.

The events bring together more than 300 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories, alongside technical seminars, training programmes and business-matching activities.

Ian Roberts, Informa Markets’ Senior Vice President for Asia, said the joint format reflected the growing links between industrial sectors, connecting machinery, smart electronics and semiconductor technologies with processing and packaging solutions.

Northern Vietnam’s expanding manufacturing base and growing demand for capable local suppliers have made Hanoi a strategic venue, he said, citing opportunities driven by investment in semiconductors and high technology.

Chu Viet Cuong of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Industry Agency said the exhibitions would help Vietnamese businesses access advanced technologies, meet international standards and secure partners to join global supply chains.

He stressed the need to move beyond attracting foreign investment towards strengthening domestic production, raising localisation rates and helping small and medium-sized enterprises and supporting-industry firms become more competitive. Priorities include technology upgrades, automation, digital transformation and stronger links between foreign-invested companies and local suppliers.

Each exhibition targets a key segment of the industrial ecosystem. ProPak Hanoi showcases food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, packaging, logistics and cold-chain technologies. It is accompanied by DrinkTech Vietnam, which focuses on modern beverage production and smart packaging.

MTA Hanoi, under the theme “Rise to precision”, features advanced machining, precision engineering, metrology, quality control and automation, with seminars on smart factories, artificial intelligence in industry and clean energy.

SemiTronics Vietnam, themed “Accelerating Vietnam’s Electronics into the Future”, brings together 100 brands from five countries and territories to present semiconductor equipment, materials, components, packaging and testing solutions. Its accompanying conference and industrial site visits will highlight technology trends, investment opportunities and Vietnam’s manufacturing capabilities.

The exhibitions aim to strengthen international partnerships, attract investment and help Vietnamese suppliers secure a greater role in global industrial supply chains./.

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