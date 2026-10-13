NA President visits Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area

Beijing (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man visited the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) on October 13, highlighting Vietnam’s readiness to facilitate investment and cooperation from leading Chinese technology enterprises in emerging industries.

During the trip, which is part of his official visit to China and co-chairing of the second meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC), the top Vietnamese legislator toured Xiaomi’s electric vehicle factory and Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE), where he was briefed on the companies’ development, technological strengths, and products. They also visited Xiaomi’s electric vehicle production workshops and viewed CVTE’s interactive displays incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) for various applications.

NA President Man spoke highly of the development achievements of Xiaomi and CVTE, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State and NA welcome leading technology firms seeking investment and expanded cooperation in the Southeast Asian nation, particularly in electric vehicles, batteries, energy storage, AI, automation and supply chains.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man visits Xiaomi’s electric vehicle showroom on October 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed that the Vietnamese NA was committed to improving the legal framework and investment and business environment to make it more transparent, stable and conducive to business, while protecting investors’ legitimate rights and interests.

The National Assembly was ready to listen to businesses’ legitimate proposals and further improve the legal framework to support foreign enterprises’ long-term and effective operations in Vietnam, ensuring compliance with the law and balancing the interests of all parties, he said.

Covering approximately 718,000 sq.m in the BDA, Xiaomi’s electric vehicle factory is an intelligent manufacturing facility integrating research and development (R&D), production, sales and user experience.

The factory features an advanced production system for new energy vehicles, with six core workshops covering die casting, stamping, body welding, painting, battery assembly and final vehicle assembly. It aims to become a world-leading and highly integrated manufacturing facility and help advance global production capacity in the sector.

CVTE is among the leading companies in market share in its core segments, including main control boards for LCDs and smart interactive boards. The company continues to expand its operations in electronic components, future education, enterprise services, computing, commercial displays, smart hardware, and intelligent manufacturing.

It has also been listed among China's Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises for eight consecutive years./.