Business

Vietnamese firms explore investment opportunities in Georgia

Priority areas with great cooperation potential include manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, hospitality, information and communications technology (ICT), and business process outsourcing (BPO), said a Georgian official.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese and Georgian businesses have explored opportunities to expand trade and investment at a business forum held in Georgia on October 12, part of an official visit to the European country by Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The forum was organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Participants included Georgian officials, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia Nguyen Thanh Le, and representatives of major Vietnamese corporations.

Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, describing the forum as a starting point for stronger business ties and expanded trade and investment.

Bilateral merchandise trade grew sharply in 2025 compared with the previous year, he said, noting Georgia could serve as a gateway for Vietnamese businesses to wider regional markets as it connects the South Caucasus, Central Asia and China with Europe via the Black Sea.

Priority areas with great cooperation potential include manufacturing, logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, hospitality, information and communications technology (ICT), and business process outsourcing (BPO), the official added.

Meanwhile, Thang highlighted transport and logistics connectivity as key to boosting trade and tourism, alongside opportunities in infrastructure, technology and urban development.

vnanet_potal-thuc-day-co-hoi-cua-cac-doanh-nghiep-viet-nam-tai-grudia-9083413.jpg
Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

The participation of major Vietnamese firms, including ROX, TNT and Vingroup, demonstrated their interest in potential investment opportunities in Georgia, she said.

The deputy minister reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to facilitating and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, including Georgian businesses. She also called on Georgian authorities to improve legal and administrative procedures to help Vietnamese firms implement investment projects smoothly and efficiently.

At the forum, Vietnamese companies with investments across the region presented their strengths, business strategies and investment plans. Projects completed or under way in regional markets demonstrated their capabilities and their vision for the role of the Middle Corridor region.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s visit has laid the groundwork for stronger business cooperation between the two countries. Both sides are encouraged to seize the opportunity to establish new trade links and develop bilateral investment projects, contributing to economic growth and closer Vietnam–Georgia ties./.

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