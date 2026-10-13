Business

Phu Quoc moves to resolve infrastructure bottlenecks ahead of APEC 2027

Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Phu Quoc special zone Dinh Van Noi said an official information portal will be launched to receive public feedback, while hotlines for local leaders will allow businesses and residents to raise concerns directly.

Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Phu Quoc special zone Dinh Van Noi speaks at the dialogue (Photo: baoangiang.com)
Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Phu Quoc special zone Dinh Van Noi speaks at the dialogue (Photo: baoangiang.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the Phu Quoc special zone have pledged to address businesses’ concerns over infrastructure and administrative procedures, while accelerating preparations for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Addressing a business dialogue on October 10, a representative of Sun Group called for removing obstacles to the operation of An Thoi Port, improving north-south transport links on the island and studying the feasibility of a metro line in Phu Quoc island. The company also warned that dust and pollution from construction projects could damage Phu Quoc’s tourism image.

The Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Producers’ Association proposed adjusting anchovy fishing regulations to suit local conditions and addressing shortages of raw materials. It also called for a dedicated fish sauce production area combining production with experiential tourism.

The association’s member businesses also proposed training tourism workers, establishing a dedicated tourism promotion fund and introducing policies to support products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme.

Meanwhile, Nam Dao Construction JSC proposed building a water pipeline in Bai Thom commune to serve residents and business operations, saying it was ready to advance the funding and coordinate implementation.

Efforts to remove bottlenecks, improve investment environment

Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Phu Quoc special zone Dinh Van Noi said the special zone will review businesses’ proposals and hold sector-specific dialogues with them. An official information portal will be launched to receive public feedback, while hotlines for local leaders will allow businesses and residents to raise concerns directly.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Quang Tung highlighted Phu Quoc’s role as a key growth pole for An Giang province and the country, citing its potential in the marine economy and high-quality tourism. He said the province will expedite revisions to the island’s master plan through 2050, address issues related to land data, and expand online public services.

The province also aims to raise the capacity of Phu Quoc International Airport to 20 million passengers by March 2027, with a longer-term target of 50 million passengers annually.

The local officials called on businesses to help develop an ecosystem supporting small enterprises and household businesses, while maintaining a green, clean, beautiful, safe and friendly environment and ensuring thorough preparations for APEC 2027./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #infrastructure bottlenecks #Phu Quoc #APEC 2027 #Phu Quoc International Airport An Giang
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