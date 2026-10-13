Bac Ninh steps up support for private businesses to drive growth

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Bac Ninh city is stepping up administrative reforms, improving its investment climate and expanding business support policies to help private enterprises boost productivity, adopt new technologies and overcome barriers to growth.



Businesses innovate to enhance competitiveness

Cooperation between the Bac Ninh city People’s Committee and Samsung Vietnam has enabled local enterprises to receive consultancy on production improvements and smart factory development. Participating businesses have recorded labour productivity increases ranging from 15% to more than 40%.

Thang Long Packaging Manufacturing and Import-Export JSC, based in the Dinh Bang Multi-sector Industrial Cluster in Tu Son ward, is among the beneficiaries. The company produces paper and plastic packaging for various industries and has been upgrading its technology and management practices to meet increasingly demanding customer requirements.​

Previously, some production management tasks relied on manual records and spreadsheets. With guidance from Samsung engineers, the company has gradually applied digital tools to monitor production, track progress, measure equipment performance and manage maintenance. Real-time data helps managers identify problems earlier and plan maintenance more effectively.

Bui Tuan Ngoc, head of the company's Smart Factory Project Board, said the firm had invested about 1.2 billion VND (46,300 USD) in 2023 and nearly 3 billion VND in 2024 to develop and expand the system. Further upgrades are planned.

The combination of technical consultancy and the company's own investment has helped it shift from experience-based management towards data-driven operations. Thang Long Packaging now serves more than 200 corporate customers, including major groups Samsung and Canon.

Meanwhile, Bac Giang LGG Garment Corporation has focused on moving beyond traditional export processing to increase the value of its products.

General Director Luu Tien Chung said that before 2019, the company's operations mainly centred on garment processing, with limited investment in research, product development and business expansion.

The firm subsequently established a research and development department, strengthened 3D design capabilities, studied market trends and developed new products. It also invested in automation, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, overhead conveyor lines and smart warehouses.​

The company has gradually shifted from traditional processing to free-on-board (FOB) and original design manufacturing (ODM) models, while developing its own brand. These changes have given it greater control over design, production and supply chains.

In 2025, Bac Giang LGG recorded consolidated revenue of 1.91 trillion VND, export turnover of 150 million USD and pre-tax profit of 246 billion VND. Average monthly income per employee reached about 13.3 million VND.

Expanding support, improving business climate



Bac Ninh recorded 30,925 newly established enterprises during 2021-2025. As of June 30, 2026, it had 54,093 registered enterprises, about 95% of which were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



In 2025, the sector contributed over 156.78 trillion VND, or 30.1% to the locality's gross regional domestic product (GRDP), and 6.84 trillion VND to the state budget.

Bac Ninh has rolled out tax, credit, digital transformation, trade promotion and workforce development incentives. It also helped 1,734 enterprises use digital signatures and organised 28 trade fairs and exhibitions during 2021-2025 to promote products and connect businesses with new markets.

Around 80 training and legal support courses reached 3,940 SMEs, alongside policy dialogue and training conferences. During the period, 201 household businesses converted into enterprises.​

However, access to support remains a challenge. Although the provincial administration allocated about 100.96 ha across 18 industrial parks for SMEs, no enterprises had received support under the relevant industrial land policy at the time of reporting.

To address such gaps, Bac Ninh is implementing measures under the Government's Resolution No. 02/NQ-CP, dated January 8, 2026, which seeks to improve the business environment, promote fair competition and reduce compliance costs.

Pham Van Thinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said local authorities had been instructed to adopt a more decisive, flexible and effective approach. Officials must clearly define responsibilities, tasks, deadlines, authority and expected results, with regular monitoring and inspections.

Bac Ninh aims to make all business-related administrative procedures available through fully online public services, regardless of administrative boundaries within the city. It is also introducing “24-hour green channel” and “60% green channel” mechanisms to shorten processing times and speed up key projects.

The city targets a reduction of at least 30% in the time needed to handle land rental procedures and issue land-use right certificates. Industrial parks and clusters are required to reserve at least 20 hectares or 5% of their land for SMEs, high-tech enterprises and innovative start-ups.

It also plans to prioritise credit for private businesses involved in supply chains, digital transformation and green transition, while studying suitable interest-rate mechanisms for projects meeting environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

From innovation in enterprises to reforming procedures and removing barriers regarding capital and premises, Bac Ninh is gradually improving the business environment to promote the development of the private economy./.