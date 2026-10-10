Society

Bac Ninh launches iBacninh app to drive data-led governance

Speaking at a conference and exhibition marking National Digital Transformation Day 2026, held on October 9, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong stressed that digital transformation should be measured by governance efficiency, officials’ productivity and the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

Bac Ninh launches iBacninh, a digital communication platform connecting local authorities with citizens and businesses. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh launches iBacninh, a digital communication platform connecting local authorities with citizens and businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Bac Ninh city must shift its digital transformation focus from building systems to leveraging data, renewing governance and improving public services, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong has said.

Speaking at a conference and exhibition marking National Digital Transformation Day 2026, heldin Bac Ninh on October 9, Truong stressed that digital transformation should be measured by governance efficiency, officials’ productivity and the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

Over the first nine months of 2026, the city made initial progress in moving towards data-driven governance. All eligible administrative procedures were available through fully online public services, while online applications accounted for 93.1% of submissions. The rate of applications processed on time or ahead of schedule reached 98.93%, and the reuse rate of digitised information stood at 88.22%.

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Bac Ninh leaders learn about digital transformation in the education sector. (Photo: VNA)

A pilot public assistance application has cut the time needed to complete applications from eight to 10 minutes to just two to three minutes. Meanwhile, the city’s Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) has operated 15 monitoring and management scenarios covering 30 socio-economic targets and more than 130 indicators.

In the digital economy, Bac Ninh maintained its position as a high-tech industrial hub, with exports estimated at 87.5 billion USD in the nine-month period, up 30.53% year on year, the highest nationwide. The digital economy accounted for 46.3% of the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2025, also the country’s highest rate, while the 2026 Provincial Innovation Index ranked it fifth nationwide.

In the digital society, all healthcare facilities with inpatient beds have implemented electronic medical records.

In the next phase, Truong called for a unified digital architecture aligned with Politburo Resolution No. 57, stronger data governance and greater connectivity between digital platforms to prevent fragmented and overlapping investment. He also urged authorities to treat data as a strategic resource, ensuring it is accurate, complete, clean and continuously updated, while avoiding requests for citizens to resubmit information already held by state agencies.

The city should also promote digital transformation in electronics, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, logistics and high-tech agriculture, while strengthening cybersecurity and developing a digitally skilled workforce, he said.

On this occasion, Bac Ninh launched iBacninh, a digital communication platform connecting local authorities with citizens and businesses. Certificates of merit from the municipal People’s Committee were presented to 28 organisations for outstanding achievements in digital transformation.

Also at the event, delegates tours the display of digital solutions presented by VNPT, Viettel, MobiFone and other technology providers./.

#Bac Ninh #digital transformation #iBacninh app #data-led governance Bac Ninh
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