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Saigon River pedestrian bridge set to be joined on October 21

The assembly comprises a main bridge structure weighing about 1,400 tonnes and a specialised steel supporting frame weighing around 2,000 tonnes. During testing, about 30 self-propelled modular transporters were used to lift the assembly 40cm off the ground for technical inspections. Sensors and monitoring equipment recorded key parameters.

Load testing of the 3,400-tonne main arch structure and supporting frame of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge at the factory (Photo published by VNA)
Load testing of the 3,400-tonne main arch structure and supporting frame of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge at the factory (Photo published by VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Saigon River pedestrian bridge in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to have its main arch joined on October 21, following successful factory load tests on its 3,400-tone arch structure and supporting frame ahead of transportation to the installation site.

According to project sponsor Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC (Nutifood), preparations are underway to tow the structure from Vung Tau to the city centre.

The assembly comprises a main bridge structure weighing about 1,400 tonnes and a specialised steel supporting frame weighing around 2,000 tonnes. During testing, about 30 self-propelled modular transporters were used to lift the assembly 40cm off the ground for technical inspections. Sensors and monitoring equipment recorded key parameters.

After 24 hours of load testing and displacement monitoring, the structure remained stable and met technical requirements, with measurements of deflection and stiffness consistent with design calculations, Nutifood said.

Transportation from Dong Xuyen Port in the former Ba Ria-Vung Tau area to the installation site is expected to take about two days. The joining schedule remains subject to calculations based on hydrological conditions and the Saigon River's water level.

The project has completed about 90% of its construction workload. Work at both ends of the approach bridge has been finished, while major components, including the bridge structure, staircases, elevators and pumping station, are largely complete.

Following the joining of the main span, construction will continue on the bridge deck, railings, landscaping and associated amenities.

Ground was broken for the project in late March 2025. The bridge is about 720 metres long, with total investment of nearly 1 trillion VND (about 38.5 million USD).

Its 187-metre main span features a cable-stayed arch structure, while the steel-girder deck is six to 11 metres wide. The bridge provides a navigational clearance of 80 metres in width and 10 metres in height to accommodate waterway traffic on the Saigon River./.

VNA
#Nutifood #load testing #Saigon River #pedestrian bridge #Vung Tau Ho Chi Minh City
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