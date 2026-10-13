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Vietnam pilots visa exemption for Chinese tour groups visiting Khanh Hoa

Eligible visitors must travel in groups of at least two on package tours organised by Vietnam’s international travel companies in accordance with the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam. Each tour must not exceed 30 days.

A view of Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
A view of Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has approved a pilot visa exemption scheme for Chinese citizens travelling in groups to the south-central province of Khanh Hoa during the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, according to a resolution signed on October 12 by Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang.

Under the resolution, the scheme applies to Chinese citizens holding valid ordinary passports, excluding holders of passports issued by the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions of China.

Eligible visitors must travel in groups of at least two on package tours organised by Vietnam’s international travel companies in accordance with the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam. Each tour must not exceed 30 days.

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Po Nagar Cham Towers in Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province, is a must-visit destination for tourists. (Photo: VNA)

The pilot programme is restricted to Khanh Hoa province. Visitors must fly directly from mainland China to Cam Ranh International Airport and enter and leave Vietnam through the same airport.

The policy took effect on October 12, 2026 and remains in force until December 31, 2027.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is tasked with developing guidelines on procedures and implementation of the programme, including establishing criteria and principles for selecting and managing eligible Vietnamese international travel companies, and coordinating with local authorities to ensure effective implementation and tourist management.

It will also work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step up communications to maximise the policy’s effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security will provide guidance on entry, exit and residence procedures for Chinese ordinary passport holders participating in the group package tours covered by the visa exemption scheme./.

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#NQ 59 #visa exemption #Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year #Chinese tour groups #Khanh Hoa China Vietnam
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