Vietnam honours outstanding farmers over 40 years of Doi Moi

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony honouring 96 outstanding Vietnamese farmers for their contributions during 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) was held in Hanoi on October 12.

Attending the event were Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, and Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, alongside other Party and government officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung praised farmers for their contributions to national construction and development, highlighting Vietnam’s transformation from a country facing food shortages into one of the world’s leading agricultural, forestry and fishery exporters, with annual export turnover exceeding 70 billion USD.

During this process, numerous exemplars in production and business have emerged—individuals who have consistently innovated, tirelessly strived to scale up ecological and circular agricultural models, and applied science and technology, thereby helping to create millions of jobs, improve farmers' livelihoods, and foster rural economic development in connection with the new-style rural area building programme, he noted.

The honoured farmers may not fully represent the nearly 18 million agricultural workers and over 60 million rural residents, yet they embody quintessential success stories that reflect the determination and aspiration to rise up through practical labour and production, according to the Deputy PM.

He stressed the need to accelerate scientific and technological applications and digital transformation in agriculture, restructure the rural economy towards green and circular development, and improve farmers’ livelihoods under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Besides, Dung said, it is necessary to build a civilised and comprehensively developed peasant class possessing determination, self-reliance, resilience, and an aspiration to rise, and to uphold farmers' decisive role as the primary agents in agricultural and rural economic development and the building of new-style rural areas.

The official also called for stronger support mechanisms and investment in agricultural infrastructure and rural development.

The 96 honourees, representing 34 provinces and cities, were recognised for innovation, effective production models and efforts to increase agricultural value.

Among them was Nguyen Van Sau from Tay Ninh province, whose farm covers more than 30 hectares of pineapples and over 100 hectares of rice, generating more than 40 billion VND (1.54 million USD) in revenue in 2025 through technology-driven production.

Luu Thi Hoa, a member of the Co Lao ethnic minority in Tuyen Quang province, has helped develop a cooperative producing local specialities, creating sustainable livelihoods and promoting regional products.

Meanwhile, Luong Thi Yen Van in Lam Dong province has used online marketing and advanced processing technologies to increase the value and shelf life of agricultural produce.

Organised by the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, the ceremony was part of the 2026 Proud of Vietnamese Farmers programme. Since 2013, the programme has honoured 1,052 outstanding farmers and 126 exemplary cooperatives, promoting a new generation of farmers who are knowledgeable, innovative and proficient in technology./.​