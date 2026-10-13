Society

Vietnam honours outstanding farmers over 40 years of Doi Moi

The 96 honourees, representing 34 provinces and cities, were recognised for innovation, effective production models and efforts to increase agricultural value.

Certificates of merit are presented to outstanding farmers in digital transformation and e-commerce at the ceremony on October 12. (Photo: VNA)
Certificates of merit are presented to outstanding farmers in digital transformation and e-commerce at the ceremony on October 12. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony honouring 96 outstanding Vietnamese farmers for their contributions during 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) was held in Hanoi on October 12.

Attending the event were Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, and Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, alongside other Party and government officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung praised farmers for their contributions to national construction and development, highlighting Vietnam’s transformation from a country facing food shortages into one of the world’s leading agricultural, forestry and fishery exporters, with annual export turnover exceeding 70 billion USD.

During this process, numerous exemplars in production and business have emerged—individuals who have consistently innovated, tirelessly strived to scale up ecological and circular agricultural models, and applied science and technology, thereby helping to create millions of jobs, improve farmers' livelihoods, and foster rural economic development in connection with the new-style rural area building programme, he noted.

The honoured farmers may not fully represent the nearly 18 million agricultural workers and over 60 million rural residents, yet they embody quintessential success stories that reflect the determination and aspiration to rise up through practical labour and production, according to the Deputy PM.

He stressed the need to accelerate scientific and technological applications and digital transformation in agriculture, restructure the rural economy towards green and circular development, and improve farmers’ livelihoods under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Besides, Dung said, it is necessary to build a civilised and comprehensively developed peasant class possessing determination, self-reliance, resilience, and an aspiration to rise, and to uphold farmers' decisive role as the primary agents in agricultural and rural economic development and the building of new-style rural areas.

The official also called for stronger support mechanisms and investment in agricultural infrastructure and rural development.

The 96 honourees, representing 34 provinces and cities, were recognised for innovation, effective production models and efforts to increase agricultural value.

Among them was Nguyen Van Sau from Tay Ninh province, whose farm covers more than 30 hectares of pineapples and over 100 hectares of rice, generating more than 40 billion VND (1.54 million USD) in revenue in 2025 through technology-driven production.

Luu Thi Hoa, a member of the Co Lao ethnic minority in Tuyen Quang province, has helped develop a cooperative producing local specialities, creating sustainable livelihoods and promoting regional products.

Meanwhile, Luong Thi Yen Van in Lam Dong province has used online marketing and advanced processing technologies to increase the value and shelf life of agricultural produce.

Organised by the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, the ceremony was part of the 2026 Proud of Vietnamese Farmers programme. Since 2013, the programme has honoured 1,052 outstanding farmers and 126 exemplary cooperatives, promoting a new generation of farmers who are knowledgeable, innovative and proficient in technology./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #outstanding farmers #Doi Moi #new-style rural areas #rural economic development #Vietnam Farmers’ Union #Vietnamese farmers
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Farmers shift toward organic, sustainable production

Farmers shift toward organic, sustainable production

As export markets impose increasingly stringent requirements on quality, food safety and traceability, many Vietnamese farmers are shifting towards organic and sustainable production. The experience of farmers in Ho Chi Minh City shows that improving product quality is key to expanding market access and increasing value.

See more

Petrovsky Palace in Moscow shines in the golden hues of autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Russia waives visa requirements for Vietnamese tourists

According to a notice published on the official website of Russia’s Ministry of Justice, Vietnamese citizens can now stay in Russia for up to 30 consecutive days, provided their purpose of travel is not employment.

Students from the VACEO art class perform at the Cultural Fusion - Narellan festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Australia keep heritage alive

Vietnamese dance and traditional music classes organised by the Viet-Aus Culture Exchange Organisation (VACEO) have been held every Saturday afternoon in Bankstown, Sydney.

Load testing of the 3,400-tonne main arch structure and supporting frame of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge at the factory (Photo published by VNA)

Saigon River pedestrian bridge set to be joined on October 21

The assembly comprises a main bridge structure weighing about 1,400 tonnes and a specialised steel supporting frame weighing around 2,000 tonnes. During testing, about 30 self-propelled modular transporters were used to lift the assembly 40cm off the ground for technical inspections. Sensors and monitoring equipment recorded key parameters.

Ba Vi Safari Park. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi breaks ground on 299-hectare safari park

Its key features will include animal habitats modelled on natural ecosystems, veterinary and research facilities, educational exhibitions and recreational areas. Green spaces and water bodies will cover about 81.8% of the site, providing ecological corridors and suitable habitats for wildlife.

Bac Ninh launches iBacninh, a digital communication platform connecting local authorities with citizens and businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh launches iBacninh app to drive data-led governance

Speaking at a conference and exhibition marking National Digital Transformation Day 2026, held on October 9, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong stressed that digital transformation should be measured by governance efficiency, officials’ productivity and the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM asks for highest education quality, safety for students

Regarding the construction of inter-level boarding schools in border communes, all 108 schools under Phase 1 opened for the 2026-2027 academic year, with 40 having completed all construction items. Procedures for groundbreaking at 121 schools under Phase 2 across 17 provinces and cities have been completed, with all projects targeted for completion before August 30, 2027.

Hanoi leaders attend the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for projects. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi launches 18 key projects worth nearly 4.94 billion USD

The city announced 292 projects with a combined investment of 384.886 trillion VND (14.92 billion USD), including 18 key projects worth 127.46 trillion VND, focusing on transport, infrastructure, environmental protection and public services.