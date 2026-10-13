Vietnam, China friendship parliamentarian groups seek closer cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – Nguyen Doan Anh, Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, had a meeting with Chairman of the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) and President of the China-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Bayanqolu in Beijing on October 13 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The meeting took place within the framework of NA President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to China, where he co-chaired the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese legislature and the NPC.

The two sides welcomed the outcomes of talks between NA President Man and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Zhao Leji, as well as the second session of the bilateral legislative cooperation committee.

They said the meeting between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups was timely in translating the common perceptions reached by senior leaders into concrete actions.

They described ties between the Vietnamese NA and China’s NPC as an important part of bilateral relations and a channel for strengthening their political and social foundations. The two friendship groups have also served as bridges of friendship between the legislatures.

The Vietnamese official stressed that developing relations with China is a consistent policy and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy. Meanwhile, the Chinese official affirmed that China always regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

Both sides agreed to enhance the role of their legislative bodies in implementing high-level agreements and addressing practical issues in bilateral relations.

Anh proposed maintaining regular contacts and expanding the exchange of legislative and supervisory experience, particularly through thematic discussions between specialised committees. Priority areas include science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, infrastructure, trade, investment, logistics, environmental protection, agriculture, education and training.

He called on the two groups to consider holding thematic exchanges on ethnic affairs and further promote people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges, cooperation between localities. The two groups were also encouraged to promote exchanges among young and female parliamentarians and local deputies of the two legislatures.

Agreeing with Anh's proposals, Bayanqolu affirmed his group’s commitment to close coordination in implementing cooperation agreements, sharing experience in lawmaking and supervision in areas of mutual concern, including socio-economic development, science and technology, and ethnic affairs./.