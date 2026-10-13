Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 13

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man visited the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) on October 13, highlighting Vietnam’s readiness to facilitate investment and cooperation from leading Chinese technology enterprises in emerging industries.

During the trip, which is part of his official visit to China and co-chairing of the second meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC), the top Vietnamese legislator toured Xiaomi’s electric vehicle factory and Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE), where he was briefed on the companies’ development, technological strengths, and products. They also visited Xiaomi’s electric vehicle production workshops and viewed CVTE’s interactive displays incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) for various applications. Read full story

- The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on the morning of October 17 and close on November 21, with approximately 30 working days, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien said at a press briefing on October 13.

Hien said the session will be held in two phases at the NA House. The first will run from October 17 to November 14, and the second on November 20–21. Lawmakers are scheduled to work on six Saturdays and one Sunday. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on measures to deepen bilateral defence ties and advance strategic connectivity between the two countries.

The talks took place during Outhakaysone’s official visit to Vietnam from October 12-15, in line with the 2026 cooperation plan between the two defence ministries. Read full story

- As investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure accelerates worldwide, Vietnam has an opportunity to become a specialised and well-connected technology hub.

Although AI operates in the digital realm, its foundations are entirely tangible. Advanced processing chips, memory, servers, storage equipment and networking infrastructure underpin every AI model and service, driving a new wave of investment across Asia. Read full story

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Petrovsky Palace in Moscow shines in the golden hues of autumn. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese tourists to Russia will be given a one-year visa exemption, reported the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 12 signed a decree introducing visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens for one year, valid until October 15, 2027. Read full story

- Vietnam and Luxembourg have agreed to strengthen cooperation in capital markets, green finance and investment funds to attract more international capital to Vietnam and support its economic growth goals.

At a working session in Hanoi on October 12, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and his Luxembourg counterpart Gilles Roth discussed economic and financial developments, policy orientations and ways to expand bilateral cooperation. Read full story

- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) should strengthen its distinctive role in laying the foundations for peace and promoting equitable, humane, inclusive and sustainable development amid profound changes in the international order, said Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO.

She made the remarks at a plenary meeting on October 9 during the 225th session of UNESCO’s Executive Board held in Paris from October 8 to 20, 2026. Read full story

- From the first enterprises established in an independent economy to today’s business community of about 1.1 million companies, Vietnam has made significant progress in developing its private sector. Entrepreneurs have become an important force in wealth creation, employment generation, state budget revenue and national competitiveness.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 2026, Vietnam had approximately 1.1 million active enterprises, with total registered capital exceeding 30 quadrillion VND (1.16 trillion USD). In the first nine months of the year, more than 223,900 businesses were newly established or resumed operations, averaging 24,900 enterprises entering the market each month./. Read full story

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