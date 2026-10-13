NA’s second session scheduled for October 17 to November 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on the morning of October 17 and close on November 21, with approximately 30 working days, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien said at a press briefing on October 13.



Hien said the session will be held in two phases at the NA House. The first will run from October 17 to November 14, and the second on November 20–21. Lawmakers are scheduled to work on six Saturdays and one Sunday.



From November 15 to 19, the NA will recess to allow its agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to incorporate feedback, revise and finalise draft laws and resolutions before submitting them for consideration and approval.



On the legislative agenda, the parliament is expected to consider 43 draft laws and resolutions, while making decisions on 10 groups of important issues concerning socio-economic affairs, the state budget, supervision and other matters within its remit. It will also conduct question-and-answer sessions.



Nguyen Van Chien, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, called on the press to follow communication guidelines and provide extensive coverage of the country's major political events, particularly the outcomes of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee and the second session of the 16th NA.



In addition, the press should step up coverage of the Party's guidelines and decisions, the State's policies and laws, diplomatic activities of Party and State leaders, socio-economic development achievements and efforts to achieve ambitious growth targets.



Press agencies should also focus on education, culture, activities to honour those who have made sacrifices for the country, and major political and social events, Chien said.



He added that to facilitate press coverage, the NA Office will operate a press centre at the NA House from 7:30am to 6:30pm daily throughout the session, providing press releases, documents, photographs and official information for reporters./.

VNA