Sci-Tech

FPT opens office in Egypt, promoting Vietnam-Africa technology links

FPT Egypt is the Vietnamese tech giant’s first office in Africa and its 100th in 31 countries worldwide. It currently employs around 60 local staff, aiming to increase the workforce to 100 by year-end and 300–500 over the next three to five years.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate FPT’s office in Egypt (Photo: VNA)
The ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate FPT’s office in Egypt (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – Vietnamese technology group FPT officially inaugurated its office in Egypt on October 13, marking its entry into the African market and opening up new opportunities to connect Vietnam’s technology sector with Africa.

FPT Egypt commenced operations in January 2026. The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Egypt, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FPT to promote cooperation.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Cairo, Deputy CEO of FPT Software Dang Tran Phuong said FPT decided to establish its office in Egypt because the North African country has an abundant information technology workforce with competitive costs and good foreign-language skills. He noted that Egypt’s time zone is also close to those of European markets where FPT maintains a significant presence.

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Deputy CEO of FPT Software Dang Tran Phuong speaks at the inaugural ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The new office is expected to open up opportunities and generate fresh growth momentum for the group’s markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, he said.

According to Phuong, FPT will focus on developing local personnel in artificial intelligence (AI), programming and advanced technologies related to quantum computing, with plans to subsequently transfer these employees to European countries.

He said FPT was proud to bring Vietnamese expertise to the world and serve as a bridge between Vietnam, Egypt and the wider world, expressing hope that its Egypt office would help boost bilateral trade in the coming time.

Meanwhile, ITIDA Vice President Mahmoud Sofrata welcomed FPT’s investment, describing the group as a valuable addition to Egypt’s market as it brings extensive experience and value to the country’s technology community and the region.

FPT Egypt is the Vietnamese tech giant’s first office in Africa and its 100th in 31 countries worldwide. It currently employs around 60 local staff, aiming to increase the workforce to 100 by year-end and 300–500 over the next three to five years./.

VNA
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