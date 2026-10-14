Hanoi becomes world's fifth-fastest city for mobile internet

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi has climbed five places in global mobile internet rankings, making it the world's fifth-fastest city for mobile internet.



According to Ookla's August 2026 Speedtest Global Index, the capital city recorded a median mobile internet download speed of 493.37 Mbps.



Besides its impressive download performance, Hanoi recorded a median mobile upload speed of 93.98 Mbps and latency of only 19 milliseconds.



Four cities ranked ahead of Hanoi, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 702.28 Mbps; Al-Rayyan in Qatar with 625.63 Mbps; Doha in Qatar with 532.09 Mbps; and Dubai in the UAE with 522.64 Mbps.



Hanoi outperformed several major international cities, including Sweden’s Stockholm at 411.79 Mbps; Kuwait’s Kuwait City at 376.36 Mbps; and Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro at 366.96 Mbps.



In the fixed broadband rankings, Hanoi slipped two places to 30th worldwide, with a median download speed of 251.94 Mbps, an upload speed of 199.35 Mbps and latency of 4 milliseconds.



Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City climbed four places to 54th globally, recording a median mobile download speed of 175.91 Mbps.



Ho Chi Minh City also moved up one position to 14th in the fixed broadband category, achieving a median download speed of 298.38 Mbps.



At the national level, Vietnam continued its strong performance in global telecommunications rankings in August 2026.



For mobile internet, the country recorded a median download speed of 219.93 Mbps, climbing one place to ninth worldwide.



That figure was more than double the global median of 109.05 Mbps.



The UAE remained the world's fastest country for mobile internet, with a median download speed of 675.51 Mbps, followed by Qatar at 535.94 Mbps and Kuwait at 399.92 Mbps.



In fixed broadband, Vietnam ranked eighth globally, recording a median download speed of 301.48 Mbps, significantly higher than the global median of 129.68 Mbps.



Singapore topped the fixed broadband rankings with a median download speed of 462.50 Mbps.



Vietnam's rapid improvement in mobile internet performance, particularly in Hanoi, has been driven largely by the commercialisation of 5G services and the continued expansion of network coverage.



According to data from the Ministry of Science and Technology, 4G networks now cover 99.8% of the population, while 5G coverage has reached approximately 91.9%./.

VNA