Sci-Tech

Vietnam should chart suitable course for quantum technology development: Japanese expert

Professor Shigeki Takeuchi of Japan's Kyoto University said quantum sensing could be a suitable starting point for cooperation with Vietnam, given its wide range of civilian applications and generally lower investment requirements than quantum computing.

Illustrative image (Photo published by VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo published by VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam needs to clearly define its investment objectives, focus on workforce training and develop core technological foundations, rather than equating quantum technology with the manufacture of quantum computers, according to Professor Shigeki Takeuchi of Kyoto University, Japan.

He said quantum sensing could be a suitable starting point for cooperation with Vietnam, given its wide range of civilian applications and generally lower investment requirements than quantum computing.

According to Professor Takeuchi, quantum computing currently attracts substantial investment because it requires significant funding for hardware manufacturing, cooling systems and long-term research. However, developing quantum computers powerful enough to solve problems beyond the capabilities of existing computers remains challenging, while applications delivering clear social benefits have yet to be realised on a broad scale.

Quantum sensing offers various development routes, from sensors using atoms and diamond materials to ultra-precise optical clocks and gravitational-wave detection systems. Some applications are already in use, and the cost of developing individual devices is generally lower than that of quantum computers. This gives countries an advantage in expanding their research capabilities as they explore entry into the field.

In quantum communications, quantum key distribution (QKD) technology has reached the commercial stage, with systems tested in networks connecting multiple locations. Japan previously developed the Tokyo QKD network for research purposes and continues to upgrade the technology. However, developing quantum repeaters to address the risk of eavesdropping at relay points remains technically challenging.

Drawing on Japan’s experience, Professor Takeuchi said technology choices should be guided by clearly defined objectives. If workforce training is the priority, Vietnam could consider accessing quantum computers through cloud computing services, developing algorithms, or building shared infrastructure. For lasting research capabilities, quantum hardware should be developed locally, with careful consideration of available resources and genuine needs.

The key is to clarify whether investment aims to train specialists, address specific social needs or build technological capabilities for the future, he said.

He also stressed that quantum computing, quantum communications and quantum sensing should not be viewed as three entirely separate fields. All three rely on common scientific and technological foundations, meaning investment in basic research and human resources could benefit multiple areas of application.

Vietnam therefore needs to build a workforce capable of assessing technologies, setting priorities and developing policies suited to domestic conditions, rather than simply following fields that are attracting large amounts of investment, he said.

Regarding Vietnam-Japan cooperation, he said quantum communications or quantum computing could also be suitable if Vietnam seeks access to equipment and training for engineers and researchers.

Professor Takeuchi acknowledged that he was not familiar with the current state of quantum research and workforce training in Vietnam. Nevertheless, he said Vietnamese experts themselves needed to identify the types of personnel the country required.

He highlighted the role of Vietnamese researchers trained at leading laboratories in Japan, the US and Europe in applying international experience to help select development pathways suited to Vietnam’s conditions and interests./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #quantum technology #quantum computing Japan Vietnam
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