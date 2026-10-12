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Vietnam, France promote quantum technology cooperation

The Deputy PM welcomed Pasqal, a French company specialising in neutral-atom quantum computing, for exploring cooperation with Vietnam. He also recognised Vietnamese technology group FPT’s pioneering investment in quantum technology and artificial intelligence research and training.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) meets with Mark Armstrong, Pasqal’s Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 12. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) meets with Mark Armstrong, Pasqal’s Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 12. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung met Mark Armstrong, Pasqal’s Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 12 to discuss cooperation opportunities in quantum technology research, development and application, with a focus on cloud computing, workforce training and practical applications.

Dung said Vietnam is accelerating the development of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies quantum technology as a strategic priority.

He noted that the Vietnam-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in January 2026, also identifies science and technology as an important pillar.

The Deputy PM welcomed Pasqal, a French company specialising in neutral-atom quantum computing, for exploring cooperation with Vietnam. He also recognised Vietnamese technology group FPT’s pioneering investment in quantum technology and artificial intelligence research and training.

Armstrong briefed the Deputy PM on Pasqal’s research and innovation activities and efforts to develop commercial quantum computing and cloud services, involving more than seven organisations and research institutions.

He said Pasqal is working with FPT and hoped to launch quantum cloud computing programmes soon, enabling research institutions and universities to access the technology.

Pasqal also expressed its desire to build close partnerships in Vietnam by recruiting local talent, transferring skills, training university lecturers and equipping researchers and engineers with relevant skills.

The company said it wants promote cooperation with the Vietnamese Government and industries to translate quantum technology research into practical applications.

FPT and Pasqal are discussing a cooperation roadmap to bring quantum computing capabilities to Vietnamese universities, research institutes and businesses, with the longer-term goal of establishing quantum infrastructure in Vietnam.

Their proposed areas of cooperation include joint research on quantum algorithms and applications, the development and manufacture of quantum computers, specialised workforce training and business partnerships.

Dung welcomed the proposals from the two companies and outlined Vietnam’s policy priorities for quantum technology. He urged the firms to translate their discussions into specific cooperation plans with committed resources and clear implementation deadlines.

He affirmed the Vietnamese Government encourages international technology companies to expand cooperation in research and development, workforce training and innovation in Vietnam. Dung added that the Government stood ready to facilitate effective partnerships between FPT and Pasqal within the framework of Vietnamese law./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Vietnam #France #quantum technology cooperation #Pasqal
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