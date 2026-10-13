Ho Chi Minh City honours top 50 brands for 2026

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Industry and Trade and Tuoi Tre Online on October 13 presented the sixth Golden Brand Awards 2026, honouring 50 companies and organisations for achievements in brand building, innovation and sustainable development.

The awards aim to recognise brands that can lead their industries, drive innovation and create a ripple effect across the business community, lifting the city’s standing in a new growth stage.

The honorees are also pioneers in innovation and sustainable development, in line with the city’s growth pillars, including digital economy, green economy, science and technology. They also contribute to investment, consumption and exports.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said the recipients have made substantial efforts to build their brands. Together, they employ more than 165,000 workers and generate over 490 trillion VND (18.84 billion USD) in revenue. They also contributed to the city’s social welfare.

Ha urged the companies to continue playing a pioneering role alongside the city in pursuing the awards’ three core goals of establishing them as a mark of credibility for firms in global and domestic markets, laying the groundwork for future expansion and investment, and fostering civic pride in locally made products and services while reinforcing the city’s position as the country’s leading economic hub.

Most recipients are leading brands in a wide range of key sectors, including mechanical engineering and manufacturing, food processing, agriculture, wood processing, rubber, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, apparel, footwear, retail, quality healthcare, logistics, finance, energy, tourism, travel, accommodation and support services.

Notable recipients include Saigon Co.op, SATRA, Nutifood, Vissan, Casumina, EVNHCMC, Phytopharma, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank, Saigon Treasure Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), Petrolimex Saigon and Saigontourist.

The organisers also honoured the top 10 favourite brands, chosen through a reader poll on Tuoi Tre Online and the Golden Brand news website.

The department also led a consumer survey on brand value, conducted by a market research company. The findings were the basis to honour the 2026 recipients across four categories: Golden Brand – Brand Identity, Golden Brand – Innovation, Golden Brand – Sustainable Development, and Golden Brand for Gen Z./.

​