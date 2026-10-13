Business

Vietnam, Georgia look to more business opportunities

For Vietnamese firms, Georgia can serve as a gateway to broader regional markets, given its strategic location connecting the South Caucasus, Central Asia and China with European markets via the Black Sea.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Georgia Business Forum was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 12 (local time), as part of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to Georgia.

Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili opened the event by welcoming the first high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, led by Xuan.

He called the forum a starting point for closer ties between companies in the two countries and more trade and investment opportunities. Two-way trade topped 92 million USD in 2025.

For Vietnamese firms, Georgia can serve as a gateway to broader regional markets, given its strategic location connecting the South Caucasus, Central Asia and China with European markets via the Black Sea, he said.

According to him, the Georgian Government is placing particular emphasis on priority sectors with ample potential for cooperation with Vietnam, including manufacturing and logistics infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, information and communications technology (ICT) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

For her part, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said the networking event aims to explore the scope and potential of bilateral cooperation.

To turn that potential into concrete results, Thang identified priority areas for discussion, saying that stronger transport and logistics links are key to boosting trade and tourism, while expanded cooperation in infrastructure, technology and urban development also offers broad opportunities.

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Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

She noted that the presence of diversified conglomerates such as ROX, TNT and Vingroup showed their determination to explore promising opportunities in Georgia and help modernise its infrastructure and boost urban development.

The Vietnamese Government always offers full support to foreign investors and protects their legitimate rights and interests, including those of Georgian firms operating in Vietnam, she said, wishing that the Georgian Government and relevant authorities will ease legal and administrative procedures so Vietnamese companies can launch projects in the country effectively.

Representatives of major Vietnamese investors operating in the region presented their strengths, goals and business strategies to Georgian officials and business representatives. Projects completed or underway across the region underscored their capabilities and strategic vision for the Middle Corridor./.

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