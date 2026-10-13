Politics

Defence, security cooperation is an important pillar of Vietnam–Laos ties: PM

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone at their meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 13 for Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, affirming that defence and security cooperation is an important pillar of bilateral relations.

The meeting took place during Outhakaysone’s official visit to Vietnam to attend the 10th annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and witness the 5th joint civil defence exercise among the three countries’ militaries.

PM Hung congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their major and comprehensive achievements in recent years, expressing his confidence that Laos will successfully fulfill its socio-economic development goals and build an increasingly stable, prosperous and developed country.

​Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, the PM highlighted defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the two defence ministries and armies for implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment conducive to socio-economic development.

He also expressed his belief that Khamlieng's visit will further concretise the substance of “strategic cohesion” between the two defence ministries and armies.

Appreciating the practical cooperation results in recent years, PM Hung called on both sides to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, consolidate political and strategic trust, and enhance information sharing and the protection of each other’s legitimate interests.

He also urged closer coordination in strengthening defence capabilities, promoting cooperation in defence industry and personnel training, and expanding partnership in political work and military building, ensuring that the two countries’ armies remain absolutely loyal and reliable forces of their respective parties, states and people.

For his part, Khamlieng noted that Vietnam–Laos relations have continued to deepen and become more effective, with defence cooperation remaining an important pillar. He also expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, armies and people for their valuable and consistent support for Laos in national construction, defence and development, helping to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities and self-reliance.

He affirmed that the Lao Ministry of National Defence would continue working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively implement high-level agreements and agreements between the two ministries, contributing to the consolidation of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam.

Despite complex developments in the regional and global situation, the special relationship between the two countries would remain strong and sustainable, nurtured by their two parties, states, armies and people, the Lao official stressed.

On this spirit, the two sides will coordinate closely in preparing for and organising activities during the "Year of Vietnam–Laos Friendship and Solidarity” 2027, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries. These activities are expected to help preserve their shared traditions and raise public awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the special friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, he added./.

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