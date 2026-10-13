Vietnam condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam condemns recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that have caused civilian casualties and threatened peace and stability in the region and the world, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 13 in response to a reporter’s query regarding the attacks.



Vietnam calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, strictly abide by international law, the United Nations Charter and relevant UN resolutions, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, she said.



The country also urges the parties to resume negotiations and create favourable conditions for dialogue towards resolving differences by peaceful means, for the benefit of the people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, Hang added./.





VNA